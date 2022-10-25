Bitcoin's four-day streak above $20,000 has invigorated crypto traders as they bet the token is due for a resurgence after a brutal year. On Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency by market value advanced above $20,000, and as of Friday morning in New York it had yet to fall below that threshold. The breakout marked the end of a nearly three-week slump that saw bitcoin trading below the key level for the longest stretch since late 2020.

2 HOURS AGO