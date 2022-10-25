Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
NatWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) _ NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $220.2 million in its third quarter. The bank, based in Edinburgh, Britain, said it had earnings of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 14 cents per share. The bank...
MySanAntonio
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
MySanAntonio
Fomento Economico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) _ Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $531.4 million. The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $8.49 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
MySanAntonio
Taro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) _ Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The drug maker posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period. _____
MySanAntonio
Oppenheimer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $4.5 million in its third quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $294.1 million in the period....
MySanAntonio
Bitcoin's hold above $20,000 gives bulls hope for lasting rally
Bitcoin's four-day streak above $20,000 has invigorated crypto traders as they bet the token is due for a resurgence after a brutal year. On Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency by market value advanced above $20,000, and as of Friday morning in New York it had yet to fall below that threshold. The breakout marked the end of a nearly three-week slump that saw bitcoin trading below the key level for the longest stretch since late 2020.
MySanAntonio
Chevron's second-highest profit on record accelerates big oil's cash haul
Chevron blew past analysts' estimates with the second-highest earnings in its history, accelerating a prolific profit haul for the world's biggest oil explorers. Third-quarter earnings of $5.56 per share surpassed the median $4.94 forecast among analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Net income was $11.2 billion, down slightly from the all-time high of more than $12 billion in the prior three months, according to a company statement on Friday.
MySanAntonio
Exxon, Chevron reap $31 billion profit from energy crunch
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Exxon Mobil and Chevron amassed more than $30 billion in combined net income as politicians blast Big Oil for raking in massive profits at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring inflation and energy shortages worldwide. Exxon posted...
MySanAntonio
Stellantis offers buyouts to salaried U.S. workforce over 55
Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday. The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout. Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 U.S. employees in its salaried workforce.
Comments / 0