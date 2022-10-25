Read full article on original website
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
Cowen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Cowen Group Inc. (COWN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.4 million. The New York-based company said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $410.8 million in the...
Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
