Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
THOMAS FRIEDMAN: Putin is onto us
EDITOR'S NOTE: Thomas L. Friedman is the New York Times foreign affairs columnist. He has won three Pulitzer Prizes and is the author of seven books, including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” which won the National Book Award. As the Russian army continues to falter in Ukraine, the world...
WRAL
US orders families of embassy employees to depart Nigeria due to heightened risk of terrorism
CNN — The State Department has ordered non-emergency US embassy employees and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria to leave the country "due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there." The department also issued a "Level 3" travel advisory for the entire country, urging: "Reconsider travel to Nigeria...
WRAL
Putin accuses Western elites of playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing "Western elites" of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty game" and seeking to blame them for much of the world's trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WRAL
West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees
UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. and its Western allies on Thursday dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support, calling the allegation disinformation and fabrications. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Moscow will pursue a U.N. investigation of its allegations that both...
WRAL
Iran security forces crack down on mourners at Nika Shahkarami ceremony
CNN — Mourners gathering to commemorate the 40th day since the death of Nika Shahkarami, an Iranian teenager who went missing on September 20 after attending protests in the capital Tehran, were met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces, according to video posted on social media and geolocated by CNN.
WRAL
US warns of using nukes as North Korea files more missiles
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons "will result in the end of that regime." North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward...
WRAL
Russian lawmakers move to toughen 'gay propaganda' law, banning all adults from 'promoting' same-sex relationships
CNN — Russian lawmakers agreed to toughen the country's discriminatory law against so-called same-sex "propaganda," moving to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." Moscow's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved unanimously amendments to strengthen the law against...
The violence stalking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a grave danger to the United States
This is where we are now, writes Marcos Bretón. This is what we have become. | Opinion
Comments / 0