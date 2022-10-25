ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

St. Landry Charter School closed due to electrical outage

 3 days ago
OPELOUSAS, LA -- St. Landry Charter School will be closed today due to an electrical outage officials say.

In order for the issue to be resolved, the campus will remain closed Tuesday October 25, 2022.

New Iberia, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Loreauville High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
