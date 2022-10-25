Read full article on original website
What's in Store for Gilead (GILD) This Earnings Season?
GILD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close. The company has a good track record, with earnings beating estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, with the average beat being 5.90%. In the last reported quarter, the company beat expectations by 4.64%.
What's in Store for Extra Space Storage (EXR) in Q3 Earnings?
EXR - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1 after market close. Its quarterly revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share are likely to have witnessed year-over-year increases. In the last reported quarter, this Salt Lake City, Utah-based self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT)...
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
American Water (AWK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. American...
What's in the Offing for Nikola (NKLA) This Earnings Season?
NKLA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 39 cents and $22.81 million, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for NKLA’s...
Belden (BDC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%. Let’s see how things have shaped up...
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
IMGN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
MPWR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results with all-time high revenues driven by broad-based growth across most operating segments. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate with healthy year-over-year growth. Quarter Details. Net income in the quarter improved to $124.3 million or...
Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
CHD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.01 in third-quarter 2022, up 14% year over year. The adjusted earnings also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues during the quarter, which was partially offset by higher research and development expenses, boosted earnings.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises '22 View
TMUS - Free Report) reported relatively modest third-quarter 2022 results with healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. The Bellevue, WA-based company delivered industry-leading growth in postpaid and broadband customers driven by its 5G network and best value combination with a focus on customers. However, both the bottom line and the top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Waters (WAT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
WAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. For the third quarter, Waters anticipates net sales growth of 8-10% on constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $680.3 million, indicating 3.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
RRBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.81%. A...
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Informatica Inc. (INFA) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
INFA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
XEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.67%. A...
Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PINS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A...
Core Labs (CLB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Meet
CLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This could be attributed to the Reservoir Description segment performing better than expected. Moreover, earnings in the reported quarter were in line with the year-ago quarter’s...
