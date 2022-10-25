ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Charleston Oncology

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have a reminder to schedule your mammograms from Charleston Oncology.
CHARLESTON, SC
Patriots Point hosting free watercolor painting workshop for veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to Veterans and active-duty military during Veterans Day weekend, November 11th – 13th. Admission to the museum includes access to the warships USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, and the three-acre Vietnam War Experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville's Truck or Treat at Gahagan Park Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Put your costume on and come out to Gahagan Park and Truck or Treat today around the football field for some Halloween fun!. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You'll see all the different kinds of trucks that are used all around...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
We Are Sharing Hope SC to host Grand Opening for new headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's organ procurement organization is welcoming guests and community partners to the grand opening of its newly constructed headquarters later this week. The celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m on Friday. It will include a ribbon cutting ceremony...
CHARLESTON, SC
Female faculty members from MUSC and College of Charleston receive $2.4M grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston have been awarded an $ 2.4M IPERT grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The grant will be used to establish the STEM-Coaching and Resources for Entrepreneurial Woman program. Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D.,...
CHARLESTON, SC
New K-8 school coming to Nexton in fall of 2025, says BCSD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new K-8 school is coming to the Nexton area of Berkeley County in fall of 2025, Berkeley County School District officials announced on Tuesday. BCSD has an agreement with Brookfield Properties, which includes the donation of approximately 35 acres for the campus. “This...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
LADSON, SC
Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
Residents push for infrastructure to slow traffic

Community members and residents are working to ensure safer streets on the upper peninsula. Residents we spoke with say more traffic has moved from the interstate and has now infiltrated their neighborhoods. They have serious concerns for their children’s safety. “The argument I've heard is ‘we don't want to...
CHARLESTON, SC
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, is releasing the name of Florencio Granillo Diaz, a 30-year-old male from Goose Creek. Mr. Diaz died on October 25th at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the scene at Dorchester Road and Apartment Blvd from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision where Mr. Diaz was a pedestrian.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

