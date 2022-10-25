Read full article on original website
Summerville Medical Center one of dozens participating in drug takeback event
Summerville (WCIV) — Saturday is National drug takeback day, and dozens of medical centers and police departments across the Lowcountry will partner to help take opioids off the streets. The Summerville Medical Center is one participant and will host its fourth annual opioid takeback event in partnership with the...
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Charleston Oncology
It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have a reminder to schedule your mammograms from Charleston Oncology.
Patriots Point hosting free watercolor painting workshop for veterans
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to Veterans and active-duty military during Veterans Day weekend, November 11th – 13th. Admission to the museum includes access to the warships USS Yorktown and USS Laffey, and the three-acre Vietnam War Experience.
Proposed future of the Union Pier includes green spaces, waterfronts, and more
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Union Pier shifts from a homeport cruise business to a port-of-call cruise business in 2025, nearly 70 acres in downtown Charleston will open up. South Carolina Ports Authority and Lowe have been gathering input during four public meetings on what the 70 acres will...
Summerville's Truck or Treat at Gahagan Park Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Put your costume on and come out to Gahagan Park and Truck or Treat today around the football field for some Halloween fun!. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You'll see all the different kinds of trucks that are used all around...
We Are Sharing Hope SC to host Grand Opening for new headquarters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state's organ procurement organization is welcoming guests and community partners to the grand opening of its newly constructed headquarters later this week. The celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m on Friday. It will include a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Female faculty members from MUSC and College of Charleston receive $2.4M grant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston have been awarded an $ 2.4M IPERT grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The grant will be used to establish the STEM-Coaching and Resources for Entrepreneurial Woman program. Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D.,...
New K-8 school coming to Nexton in fall of 2025, says BCSD
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new K-8 school is coming to the Nexton area of Berkeley County in fall of 2025, Berkeley County School District officials announced on Tuesday. BCSD has an agreement with Brookfield Properties, which includes the donation of approximately 35 acres for the campus. “This...
Lowcountry figure skating pair headed to Michigan to claim No. 1 spot in America
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In two weeks, Lowcountry figure skating pair Sam Herbert and Tallulah Tanner are coming for the No. 1 spot in America. On Nov. 8, the two will compete against other intermediate figure skating pairs in Lansing, Michigan during the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final.
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
Behind the Badge: Mt. Pleasant Community Service Officers living out childhood dreams
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we're meeting three young men who are on patrol for Mt. Pleasant Police. They're not "full-time officers" quite yet, but they're serving the community through the revamped Community Service Officer program. They have the uniforms and patrol cars. “It’s really a dream come...
Nancy Mace campaign says Annie Andrews 'has no idea what she's talking about'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Nancy Mace campaign responded to Annie Andrew's comments during a press conference in Beaufort, stating she has no idea what she is talking about. Annie Andrew's held a press conference on Thursday, October 28th, and commented on Rep. Nancy Mace's (SC-01) Penny Plan. "And...
Vet ER doctors drop nearly 50%, forcing some animal hospitals to close doors
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Whether it's late at night or odd hours on the weekend, veterinarian emergency rooms stay open 24/7. However, places like the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Mount Pleasant and Summerville have closed their doors at times due to the doctor turnover rate. “It's a...
Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
Disney On Ice makes stop in North Charleston for shows Thursday through Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Many fan-favorite Disney characters are taking to the ice Thursday through Sunday as part of Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at the North Charleston Coliseum. The shows will feature 14 classic and modern stories told by the likes of Minnie Mouse, Donald...
Residents push for infrastructure to slow traffic
Community members and residents are working to ensure safer streets on the upper peninsula. Residents we spoke with say more traffic has moved from the interstate and has now infiltrated their neighborhoods. They have serious concerns for their children’s safety. “The argument I've heard is ‘we don't want to...
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, is releasing the name of Florencio Granillo Diaz, a 30-year-old male from Goose Creek. Mr. Diaz died on October 25th at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the scene at Dorchester Road and Apartment Blvd from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision where Mr. Diaz was a pedestrian.
Berkeley County voters have to decide on 2 separate penny sale taxes
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County voters have two different referendums on the ballot that could improve roads and schools. Both are a 1 percent sales tax on anything purchased in the county. The first referendum is for roads. It's a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny...
