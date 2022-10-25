ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar

DORSET, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont. Detectives have been investigating ever since but have not been able to name their suspect.

In hopes that the public could help, Troopers released two surveillance photos from the store that show the burglary in progress. A person wearing a black hoodie, and carrying a large duffel bag, can be made out from the pictures—but their face is not clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eb5e1_0ilhLv6d00
Photos: Vermont State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JSS2_0ilhLv6d00
Photos: Vermont State Police
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested

If you can identify the person or have any other information that could help officers in their investigation, call (802) 442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

