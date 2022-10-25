Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar

DORSET, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont. Detectives have been investigating ever since but have not been able to name their suspect.

In hopes that the public could help, Troopers released two surveillance photos from the store that show the burglary in progress. A person wearing a black hoodie, and carrying a large duffel bag, can be made out from the pictures—but their face is not clear.

Photos: Vermont State Police Photos: Vermont State Police

If you can identify the person or have any other information that could help officers in their investigation, call (802) 442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

