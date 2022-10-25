ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting

A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Psychologist reflects on trauma triggered by Darrell Brooks' trial

MILWAUKEE — After more than three weeks of Darrell Brooks’ trial in Waukesha and although a jury found him guilty of all the charges he was facing, victims’ loved ones, survivors and neighbors are likely dealing with a myriad of emotions and rekindled trauma after having to relive last year’s tragedy.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
NEENAH, WI
whbl.com

Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County

Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

DA Opper speaks at press conference following Brooks verdict

WAUKESHA — District Attorney Sue Opper said Wednesday afternoon the prosecutors and investigators drew inspiration from the people they serve as they investigated and brought the case against Darrell Brooks, Jr., who was convicted today of all 76 counts against him. "Once that car went through and everybody had...
WAUKESHA, WI
whbl.com

Former Alderman James Graf Passes Away

Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
pioneeroutlook.org

GHS Students prepare to vote in upcoming election

With the midterm elections right around the corner on Nov. 8, students are forming opinions about candidates and some are preparing to vote for the first time. Students and community members alike will cast their ballots for these major positions: state representative, senator, and governor. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is...
GREENDALE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy