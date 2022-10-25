ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL

Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
Yardbarker

Eagles' 2023 first-round draft haul could be spectacular

The Eagles are 6-0 and living large. In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they could be living large, too. Before the last draft, the Eagles traded their 16th and 19th overall picks and a sixth-rounder in 2022 to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, two later-round selections, a 2023 first-rounder and 2024 second-rounder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

Report: Dolphins To Leave Audacy For iHeart

The Miami Herald (subscription) is reporting that Audacy’s WQAM-AM will lose the NFL’s Miami Dolphins to iHeartMedia starting next season. iHeart owns two sports-talk stations in South Florida, WGAM-AM and WINZ-AM. Which station the games will move to was not part of the report.
Yardbarker

Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney

There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
NEW YORK STATE

