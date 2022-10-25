Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
The largest Mass. State Lottery prize of the year remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won this year in Massachusetts is still unclaimed. The $16.35 million sum has sat for over a month now, as it was originally won on September 10. It came from a Megabucks Doubler ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Ware. Massachusetts State Lottery rules allow...
LOTTERY WINNER: Chicopee man wins $2 million on scratch ticket
A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed
There was a $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The lottery ticket was sold at Neighborhood Grocery in Somerville for the “100x Payout” game. It was the largest prize won or claimed in the commonwealth Tuesday. Overall, there were 502 winning lottery tickets worth...
What we know: Mass. officials relocating families to Kingston, Plymouth
A Massachusetts housing agency startled town officials from two communities when it began relocating immigrant families and homeless people without warning — a move that has drawn comparisons to Gov. Ron DeSantis flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas last month. Over the course of the past week...
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
These are the most common fast food chains in Mass., Stacker says
Massachusetts is home to iconic chains, including many notable fast food chains. But how many of each of these common fast food chains are located in state?. Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in the state using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
country1025.com
Lucky 7 Top Mass Lottery Winners and Where They Bought Their Ticket
Today is Monday, October 24th and by 11 pm tonight someone may win the jackpot of $610 Million dollars, of course that is pre tax, so you can probably count on getting about half of that amount, and if you opt for a lump sum, you would probably get about 40% of it.
glensfallschronicle.com
Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake
Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
country1025.com
And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….
Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
whdh.com
Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Massachusetts Law Requires This on Your Vehicle, Or You Get Pulled Over
Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it. When...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3