NBC Miami

Protest at Miami Commission Meeting Over Virginia Key Beach Trust Control

Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday to call for Miami commissioners to relinquish their takeover of the Virginia Key Beach Trust. Protesters gathered outside Miami’s city hall, and then took their battle inside the chambers. They started chanting "restore the Trust" during a meeting break, and some demonstrators were escorted outside.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Light Up America Red

Illuminating America in Red to Support Drug-Free Prevention. Why do some individuals become addicted to drug misuse while others don’t? According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), research on family studies that include identical twins, fraternal twins, adoptees, and siblings suggest that as much as half of a person’s risk of becoming addicted to nicotine, alcohol, or other drugs depends on his or her genetic makeup and the other half on external factors. When twins are born with a genetic predisposition to substance abuse, and one is placed in a family that uses drugs and the other is placed in an environment that doesn’t use drugs. It is significantly more likely that the twin exposed to the first environment will seek the use of drugs. What does this mean. Environment trumps hereditary. Our surroundings can greatly affect an individual’s likelihood of drug use and addiction. Fascinating, isn’t it? By sending healthy messages to the community, you are making a difference in their health and future. Research has shown that school health programs can reduce the prevalence of health risk behaviors among adolescents and youth and have a positive effect on academic performance.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building

The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
MIAMI, FL
architecturaldigest.com

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the “Power of Water” Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City

More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the “Power of Water” educational initiative on October 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for our health, our environment, and our communities.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale International Boat show opens today amid high buyer expectations. Here’s what you should know

The five-day financial gold mine that is the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off on Wednesday amid industry expectations that sales will hold up amid geo-political turmoil and economic uncertainties. The 63rd annual edition is scheduled to open at locations along both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, with the debuts of 30 new vessels and displays by more than 800 exhibitors. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

American Airlines offering daily flights to Tel Aviv from Miami

MIAMI – Miami International Airport and American Airlines announced at an event Thursday morning that they are now offering everyday flights to Tel Aviv. The event took place around 11:30 a.m. at American’s Flagship Lounge at Miami International Airport. “We are partnering with the Israeli Consulate for an...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami

The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL

The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village

The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Springs Legend Freddie Miles Turns 60

Happy 60th birthday to Freddie Miles. Miles (#13) is pictured with Miami Springs High School teammate Carl Sheffield in 1979. Since its beginning, the Orange Bowl has showcased many great local high school players and teams. Perhaps no player during the 1970s was more dazzling than Miami Springs running back Freddie Miles. A tuba player in the marching band, Miles burst onto the local scene his junior year. From the very beginning, he became an instant local legend. Miles led Dade County with 1,420 yards rushing his junior year and 1,326 yards as a senior, earning Parade All American honors.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables Top Cop Is a Cane for Life

Actor Dwayne Johnson chats with Ed Hudak at the Orange Bowl in 2007. While most fans know Johnson’s story, they may not be familiar with Hudak. Although there is a 12 year age difference, Johnson and Hudak have much in common. Both were high school football stars in Bethlehem, PA who accepted football scholarships to attend the University of Miami. Long before be became a pro wrestler and box office movie star known as “The Rock, Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. While Johnson often portrays a crime fighting superhero in the movies, Hudak is the real deal as the current Chief of Police for the City of Coral Gables. Photo by JC Ridley.
CORAL GABLES, FL
speedonthewater.com

Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system

Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

