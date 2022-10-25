Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
NBC Miami
Protest at Miami Commission Meeting Over Virginia Key Beach Trust Control
Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday to call for Miami commissioners to relinquish their takeover of the Virginia Key Beach Trust. Protesters gathered outside Miami’s city hall, and then took their battle inside the chambers. They started chanting "restore the Trust" during a meeting break, and some demonstrators were escorted outside.
communitynewspapers.com
Light Up America Red
Illuminating America in Red to Support Drug-Free Prevention. Why do some individuals become addicted to drug misuse while others don’t? According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), research on family studies that include identical twins, fraternal twins, adoptees, and siblings suggest that as much as half of a person’s risk of becoming addicted to nicotine, alcohol, or other drugs depends on his or her genetic makeup and the other half on external factors. When twins are born with a genetic predisposition to substance abuse, and one is placed in a family that uses drugs and the other is placed in an environment that doesn’t use drugs. It is significantly more likely that the twin exposed to the first environment will seek the use of drugs. What does this mean. Environment trumps hereditary. Our surroundings can greatly affect an individual’s likelihood of drug use and addiction. Fascinating, isn’t it? By sending healthy messages to the community, you are making a difference in their health and future. Research has shown that school health programs can reduce the prevalence of health risk behaviors among adolescents and youth and have a positive effect on academic performance.
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
architecturaldigest.com
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
communitynewspapers.com
The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami Launch the “Power of Water” Educational Initiative to Reach Schools and Families in Liberty City
More than 80 kids participated in the launch of an educational initiative to teach kids and their families in Liberty City about the power of water as a natural resource. The Everglades Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Miami hosted the launch of the “Power of Water” educational initiative on October 19 at the Samuel K. Johnson Youth Center at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The outreach program aims to educate future generations about the value of water from the Everglades for our health, our environment, and our communities.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller visits Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Event, Sand In My Shoes
Grant Miller visits Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Event, Sand In My Shoes. This year the are honoring Manny Medina for all the amazing things he has done for Miami.
Fort Lauderdale International Boat show opens today amid high buyer expectations. Here’s what you should know
The five-day financial gold mine that is the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off on Wednesday amid industry expectations that sales will hold up amid geo-political turmoil and economic uncertainties. The 63rd annual edition is scheduled to open at locations along both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, with the debuts of 30 new vessels and displays by more than 800 exhibitors. ...
Tampa, Miami reported highest annual home price increases in US
The housing market continues to fluctuate, with Tampa one of the most expensive cities for home prices growth in the US.
Click10.com
American Airlines offering daily flights to Tel Aviv from Miami
MIAMI – Miami International Airport and American Airlines announced at an event Thursday morning that they are now offering everyday flights to Tel Aviv. The event took place around 11:30 a.m. at American’s Flagship Lounge at Miami International Airport. “We are partnering with the Israeli Consulate for an...
islandernews.com
Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami
The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
South Florida Times
An Open Letter to Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami, FL
The Hon. Francis Suarez, Mayor Miami City Hall 3500 Pan American Drive Miami, FL 33133. Your intervention is urgently and immediately needed to correct an indefensible injustice, to save one of Miami’s most invaluable and irreplaceable natural and historic assets for generations to come, and to undo what can become a dangerous precedent and threat to democracy and responsible government in our future by exercising your Mayoral Veto power.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village
The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Springs Legend Freddie Miles Turns 60
Happy 60th birthday to Freddie Miles. Miles (#13) is pictured with Miami Springs High School teammate Carl Sheffield in 1979. Since its beginning, the Orange Bowl has showcased many great local high school players and teams. Perhaps no player during the 1970s was more dazzling than Miami Springs running back Freddie Miles. A tuba player in the marching band, Miles burst onto the local scene his junior year. From the very beginning, he became an instant local legend. Miles led Dade County with 1,420 yards rushing his junior year and 1,326 yards as a senior, earning Parade All American honors.
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Top Cop Is a Cane for Life
Actor Dwayne Johnson chats with Ed Hudak at the Orange Bowl in 2007. While most fans know Johnson’s story, they may not be familiar with Hudak. Although there is a 12 year age difference, Johnson and Hudak have much in common. Both were high school football stars in Bethlehem, PA who accepted football scholarships to attend the University of Miami. Long before be became a pro wrestler and box office movie star known as “The Rock, Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. While Johnson often portrays a crime fighting superhero in the movies, Hudak is the real deal as the current Chief of Police for the City of Coral Gables. Photo by JC Ridley.
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show
When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
communitynewspapers.com
It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system
Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
