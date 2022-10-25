Read full article on original website
Candidates Johnson, Michels to Visit Sheboygan County
Candidates for two of the most hotly contested races in the nation will be in Sheboygan County in the coming days. Republican Senator Ron Johnson will be at Sheboygan County’s GOP headquarters on Sunday between 5:30 and 7 p.m. to meet with supporters and contrast his positions against his opponent, current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. That race is one key that will decide the balance of power in Washington for the next several years.
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
Prescription Drug Take Back Takes Place Saturday
Teams across the nation are ready – and so is Sheboygan County – for the next Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow. The second collection this year follows a successful April event during which Wisconsin topped the nation by collecting almost thirty tons of unused, unneeded or expired medication. And as far as Sheboygan County goes, over 8,500 pounds have been collected since 2007.
Former Alderman James Graf Passes Away
Former Sheboygan Alderman James Graf has passed away. Graf died at his home on Monday at age 75. Graf served as a Sheboygan Alder for 20 years, a term during which he chaired multiple committees, eventually rising to the position of President of the Sheboygan Common Council. While also employed by Sheboygan County for 25 years as the Director of Child Support, he was also a member of numerous fraternal and service organizations including the Kiel Jaycees, Rotary Club of Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Liar’s Club, Travelers Protective Association of America, Loyal Order of Moose, Knights of Columbus and the Sheboygan Elks Lodge #299.
George Meyer
George Edward Francis Meyer, 91, passed away Monday, October 24 th peacefully at home surrounded. George was born October 13, 1931, in Plymouth, WI to Benno and Emma Hand Meyer, the youngest of 7. children. He had the privilege of attending St. John the Baptist (SJB) School during his formative...
Police Defuse Crisis Situation Wednesday Afternoon
A potentially deadly situation was brought to a peaceful conclusion by Sheboygan Police on Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the SPD indicates that they were called to the Country Village Apartments across from Behrens Parkway at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, responding to reports of an acquaintance in crisis and in possession of a firearm. Officers were able to communicate with the person via telephone, and he eventually came out to meet with officers. The situation was peacefully resolved around 4:25 p.m. and the SPD was able to offer services to the individual.
April Justus
April S. Justus, 42, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, after struggling with. dialysis for over 15 years, and in 2019 losing part of her left leg and right foot. April had an amazing. spirit and was very determined not to let her health and disability define...
James Westerhausen
James W. Westerhausen, age 84, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022, at. Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born at home in Pittsville, WI on January 1, 1938, to the late Walter and Thelma (Dimmette) Westerhausen. Jim attended Marshfield High School. On June 6, 1956,...
Adam Krause
Adam L. Krause, 58, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was. born July 27, 1964, in Milwaukee to Lyle and Robin (Lauson) Krause. Adam graduated from Sheboygan. North High School with the Class of 1983. He went on to proudly serve in the Marines from...
Amelia Orth
Amelia Jean Orth, 64, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born. May 10, 1958 in Detroit, MI to John and Grace (Brock) Perry. On March 28, 1993 she was united in marriage to Andy Orth until 2015. Amelia lived in Union City , TN from...
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
Brooks Found Guilty in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — A jury in Waukesha County has found Darrell Brooks guilty of numerous charges associated with last November’s Christmas Parade attack, including the most serious counts of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. Judge Jennifer Darrow read each count into the record...
Elizabeth Tershner
Elizabeth A. Tershner (nee Duquette), of Port Washington, WI, formerly of Plymouth, WI, passed away. early Wednesday Morning (October 26, 2022) after a short term battle with cancer. She was 82 years. old. She was born in Plymouth, WI, on July 2, 1940 the daughter of the late Camille and...
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Lorraine Wallander
Lorraine A. Wallander, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Gardens in Cedar Grove. Born October 4, 1932 in Sheboygan, Lorraine was a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Tikalsky) Wallander. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1951.
WIAA Round 2 High School Football Playoffs Preview
No. 4 Oostburg (7-3, 5-2) @ No. 1 Mayville (10-0, 7-0); Fri. October 28 at 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Oostburg shutout Lake Country Lutheran 21-0 in their opening round game last week. Mayville enters level 2 after a dominating 58-8 victory over the Milwaukee Academy of Science. Mayville is looking to return to the State Championship after narrowly losing 28-26 in last year’s championship game to Aquinas. This will be a battle between two extremely prolific rushing teams each with different methods used to achieve it. For Oostburg, they have spread the ball amongst their rushers, with six runners having over 30 rushing attempts and 200+ rushing yards. Senior quarterback Donovan DePagter leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 11, but it is the brotherly duo of senior Devan Laganowski and sophomore Kedan Laganowski, who have combined from 1,200 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns each. Mayville’s rushing attack on the other hand has been led by one singular back, senior Blake Schraufnagel who has had a dominating season with 159 rushing attempts, 1,869 rushing yards (11.8 yards per carry) and 29 rushing touchdowns. Fortunately for Oostburg they do have a strong tackling defense, led by senior Gabe Mentink, who in just eight games this season has managed 122 total tackles. This is the first game between Oostburg and Mayville since the 2016 regular season, which Oostburg won 16-7.
