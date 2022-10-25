No. 4 Oostburg (7-3, 5-2) @ No. 1 Mayville (10-0, 7-0); Fri. October 28 at 7:00 p.m. Game notes: Oostburg shutout Lake Country Lutheran 21-0 in their opening round game last week. Mayville enters level 2 after a dominating 58-8 victory over the Milwaukee Academy of Science. Mayville is looking to return to the State Championship after narrowly losing 28-26 in last year’s championship game to Aquinas. This will be a battle between two extremely prolific rushing teams each with different methods used to achieve it. For Oostburg, they have spread the ball amongst their rushers, with six runners having over 30 rushing attempts and 200+ rushing yards. Senior quarterback Donovan DePagter leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 11, but it is the brotherly duo of senior Devan Laganowski and sophomore Kedan Laganowski, who have combined from 1,200 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns each. Mayville’s rushing attack on the other hand has been led by one singular back, senior Blake Schraufnagel who has had a dominating season with 159 rushing attempts, 1,869 rushing yards (11.8 yards per carry) and 29 rushing touchdowns. Fortunately for Oostburg they do have a strong tackling defense, led by senior Gabe Mentink, who in just eight games this season has managed 122 total tackles. This is the first game between Oostburg and Mayville since the 2016 regular season, which Oostburg won 16-7.

OOSTBURG, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO