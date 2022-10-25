ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: ‘No evidence’ progressive prosecutors are responsible for homicide spikes | Tuesday Coffee

By John L. Micek
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (Jared Piper/Philadelphia City Council/ City & State Pa. )

Turn on the TV and scan the headlines, and you’re sure to see Republican candidates, from Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania to Ron Johnson in Wisconsin , blaming progressive prosecutors and liberal pols for skyrocketing crime nationwide.

On Monday, a Republican-led House committee that’s building the case for impeachment against progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued an interim report concluding, among other things, that his office is effectively a revolving door that puts violent criminals back on the street.

But newly released research suggests that, while certain crimes are increasing , it’s an oversimplification to lay blame at the feet of Krasner or other progressive prosecutors.

In fact, the report released by the progressive Center for American Progress suggests the exact opposite.

There is “no evidence to support the claim that progressive prosecutors were responsible for the increase in homicide during the pandemic or before it,” researchers at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto wrote.

As The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein wrote in a story published last week, researchers found homicides “increased less rapidly in cities with progressive prosecutors than in those with more traditional district attorneys.”

Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, speaks after a hearing of the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order on Sept. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall).

And as Brownstein points out, the new research buttresses previous work by the centrist Democratic group Third Way that found Red States have a “murder problem.”

That report found “per capita murder rates in 2020 were 40 percent higher in states that voted for Donald Trump than in those that voted for President Joe Biden ,” Brownstein wrote. “The study found that eight of the 10 states with the highest per capita murder rates in 2020 have voted Republican in every presidential election in this century.”

On Monday, state Rep. John Lawrence , the Chester County Republican leading the House panel, rejected Krasner’s assertion that there is a statewide rise in crime, noting that while rural Adams County has seen a 300 percent rise in homicides since 2019, in real numbers it’s an increase from one to four murders.

“Any attempt to make that correlation is utterly ridiculous,” Lawrence said, as the Capital-Star’s Peter Hall reported.

Lawrence’s assertion is callous on its face.

The loss of one life is tragic enough, with its impacts rippling out across families, friend groups and communities.

And in tiny Adams County, whose population of 104,340 is more than five times smaller than Chester County, (pop. 541,519 ), an increase from one to three violent deaths represents an exponential increase in trauma.

Adams County’s elected district attorney, Brian Sinnett , is a Republican . Data show that Trump carried the county by comfortable margins in 2016 and 2020 . It’s hard (and probably unfair) to draw an inference, but an uncharitable analysis points to Adams as a microcosm of the conclusions of the Third Way study.

(Canva image/ The Alaska Beacon )

The new report does not downplay the magnitude of the challenge that the spike in violent crime posed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Nor does the Capital-Star’s analysis seek to downplay the gun violence in Philadelphia, which has seen 437 homicides so far this year , according to a citywide database. Through Oct. 23, there were 1,552 shootings in the city, 408 of which were fatal, the database indicates.

The overall increase was the “‘greatest annual increase in over 100 years,” according to the [ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ],” the report’s authors wrote. “It was also widespread. For instance, the number of homicides that year increased in 90 percent of the 65 cities in the Major Cities Chiefs Association , all with populations over 250,000.”

But “the increase in homicide in the United States was not a uniform or ‘national’ phenomenon, as some media organizations reported,” they continued. “Homicides decreased in several major cities, including ones served by progressive prosecutors.”

And in Philadelphia, which was included in the new report, “the uneven pattern of homicide does not support a claim that progressive prosecution causes homicide,” its authors wrote.

The “number of homicides fell in the 8 months following the election of Larry Krasner ; it then rose suddenly in the third week of August 2018. Another sudden and short-lived surge in homicides in December yielded an overall increase of 8 percent for the year,” they wrote.

In 2019,”homicides increased less than 1 percent. In 2020, homicides rose 37 percent (just above the national average), and in 2021 they increased 12 percent,” the report’s authors concluded, adding that the “volatility in the incidence of homicide could not have been caused by the election of a new prosecutor nor a ‘consistent’ and ‘systematic’ policy of ‘de-prosecution.’

Rather, the data seems to buttress what gun violence advocates have been arguing for years: A flood of weapons, coupled with the Republican-controlled General Assembly’s utter reluctance to pass even the smallest of reforms, or to give municipalities broader latitude to fight gun crime within their borders, is helping to drive the violence.

The failure, it is more than fair to argue, is not one of prosecution. It is a profound failure of policy.

Comments / 6

Joe Zucca
2d ago

This headline was hilarious! There is no evidence Krasner is the reason there is so much lawlessness in Philadelphia. Ha. Ha...

Reply
7
AP_001773.1f9c0325d8484fb48a5419da2b373c31.0028
3d ago

Why is Toronto Canada involved at all in affairs of this city or Country??Do we not have people here with a brain??

Reply
4
 

Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania Republicans move to impeach Philadelphia district attorney

Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. The two articles were filed for negligence of duty, with House Republicans citing an uptick in various crimes as justification for filing the articles. Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R) claimed that there have been almost 1,000 homicides in Philadelphia in the last 22 months in addition to "over 1,000 carjackings since the beginning of the year," according to the Philadelphia Tribune.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan.   In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Biden and Harris to visit Philly on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Philadelphia this week. On Friday, Oct. 28, Biden and Harris will participate in a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Harris will also participate in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights with Congresswoman Mary Gay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia officers struggle against criminals and a misguided district attorney

"At CIA, we do hard stuff." That's what I said last week to the 200 Club of Greater Miami. It's a foundation dedicated to providing assistance to families of Miami first responders killed in the line of duty. I used the same line when speaking to some Philadelphia officers earlier this month. They are facing an alarming rise in crime in the nation's sixth-largest city. But make no mistake, officers are doing very "hard stuff."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

