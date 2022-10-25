Read full article on original website
IGN
Charon's Staircase - Official Launch Trailer
Charon's Staircase is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Watch the trailer for another look at the creepy world of Charon's Staircase and learn more about Agent Desmond's mission in this first-person horror mystery game, where you uncover dark secrets in a fictional government facility.
IGN
Dracula City Master - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Dracula City Masters, the idle horror tower defense game available now on iOS and Android. In Dracula City Masters, players get a chance to overtake villages and cities with hordes of hungry vampires with a thirst for human blood. Players will spawn vampires with a tap of the finger and grow more powerful as they conquer new cities and increase their vampire armies.
IGN
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Research Part II
The following Timed Research Tasks are available for completion during the Halloween Part II event. For a number of the Timed/Yamask Research Tasks, check out our Halloween Part I Research page for a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards still available for completion up until the end of the Halloween Part II event.
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
IGN
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
IGN
Star Wars Eclipse to Reportedly Feature New Race, Political Story; Plot Details Surface Online in a Controlled Leak
Details about Quantic Dream’s RPG Star Wars Eclipse were leaked on the internet recently, which shed light on the game’s story and the introduction of a new race. However, it appears that these details were leaked intentionally. On the Sacred Symbols podcast (via VGC), Colin Moriarty revealed all...
IGN
Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 - Official 'Sinanju Stein PV' Trailer
Sinanju Stein from UC-MSV has arrived in Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2. Check out the latest trailer for the game to see Sinanju Stein (ZA) in action, including a look at the high beam rifle ranged main weapon, S.Stein beam saber main melee weapon, additional weapons, and combat skills.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
IGN
Deal Alert: Pokemon Pencil Case + Two Pokemon: TCG Booster Packs for $6.99
Here's a Best Buy Early Black Friday deal that'd make a great stocking stuff for any Pokemon fan. Best Buy is offering an officially licensed Pokemon: The Card Game Pencil Case, which also includes two Pokemon TCG Booster Packs, for only $6.99. A Pokemon TCG booster pack costs $3.99. That basically means you're saving $1 off the two booster packs and getting the pencil case for free. If you were planning to bolster your Pokemon battle deck anyways, then you might as well get the discount and the freebie.
IGN
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the full remake of the RPG and life simulation game, will be available on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in North America in summer 2023. Journey to the Forgotten Valley, meet the community and get a peek at your farming life in this new trailer for the upcoming game.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
IGN
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Launch Trailer
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is available now, featuring the Third Person mode, the Mercenaries Additional Orders which allows you to play as the lords of the village, and the conclusion to the Winters' family saga in the Shadows of the Rose story DLC. Check out the launch trailer!
IGN
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer
Learn more about the story and the conflict, see character classes, and more in this latest trailer for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The upcoming remake of the strategy RPG features updated game design, fully-voiced cutscenes, improved graphics, and a re-orchestrated soundtrack. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, defend the glory of the Valerian...
IGN
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for October 27, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Spider's Thrall execution and the Paired emote Pumpkin Bash, available until November 10, 2022. Watch the trailer for details on what's available in this latest content update.
IGN
Riders Republic - Season 4 Halloween Event Trailer
Riders Republic's Season 4 Halloween event brings zombies to the game. During the event, the community's mission is to knock out the zombies, close the hatches, and save the Ridge before November 2, 2022. Watch as zombies take over in this trailer for the Halloween event.
IGN
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
IGN
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - Combat Trailer
Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank. In this latest gameplay trailer, check out the game's combat, rush arenas, offices, and more.
IGN
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
