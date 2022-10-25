41-Year-Old Donerell Hughes Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Burton (Burton, MI)
Burton Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive on Oct. 23 around 7:20 p.m.
Upon arrival, the officers spotted a black Jeep and a purple Honda motorcycle at the scene.
According to the reports, the motorcyclist, Donjerell Hughes, 41, was heading west on Atherton Road. When the Jeep hit the motorcycle, it was stopped on Atherton Road, facing east.
Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jeep driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Hurley Medical Center for an evaluation.
Additional information regarding the crash is currently unavailable. An investigation into the crash is under review.
October 25, 2022
Source: MLive
