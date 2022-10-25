Read full article on original website
Olivia Bouvier
3d ago
I like how they use the term accidentally. the rest of the story says it all. Capital punishment to all whom play with the gun foolishly and end up killing someone.
Man arrested for light rail shooting now connected to a second deadly shooting
A man who was arrested over the weekend for shooting someone on the light rail has now been connected to a second shooting incident.
Man Arrested After Break-In at Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate’s Campaign Office
A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, local authorities said Thursday.The suspect was identified as Daniel Mota Dos Reis by the Phoenix Police Department. Reis was recognized by a patrol officer in surveillance images taken at Hobbs’ offices after he was arrested on Wednesday in a separate commercial burglary case. Reis was identified as transient by KTAR-FM. A Facebook account seen by The Daily Beast that appeared to belong to the 36-year-old identified him as a Phoenix resident originally from Luanda, the...
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
Deadly shooting involving Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of driver at Casino Arizona
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a taxi driver outside of Casino Arizona.
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
ABC 15 News
Teen accidentally fires weapon, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall
MESA, AZ — A 20-year-old woman has died after she was "accidentally/negligently" shot by a teen Monday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department. Officials say a 16-year-old shot the woman inside of a vehicle near US 60 and Power Road at the Superstition Springs Mall. Police say the...
Eight-year-old in critical condition after being shot in a road rage situation
An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after a road rage shooting at an intersection Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix.
12news.com
Undercover operation leads to 16 child crimes arrests across Arizona, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Authorities announced that an undercover operation between the Phoenix Police Department and several other state and federal agencies has led to 16 child crime arrests across Arizona. Referred to as "Operation Tangled Web," undercover detectives placed ads on websites that were "commonly sought out by suspects seeking...
AZFamily
Surveillace photos show possible suspect after Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors says they'll only do a partial hand count audit of the ballots. Kari Lake responds to reports of burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lake said during a presser she couldn't believe Hobbs would blame her or her team...
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
Valley doctor, clinic owner and employees arrested on drug charges
PHOENIX — A West Valley doctor was arrested, and his office was raided for drugs by the Drug Enforcement Administration last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a doctor at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located...
fox10phoenix.com
Man steals dog from Glendale woman in violent incident that was caught on camera
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. Now, they are searching for the people responsible. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Arizona police seize 395,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop, suspect arrested
An Arizona police department found roughly 395,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after being shot at Superstition Springs Mall; teenage suspect accused of manslaughter
MESA, Ariz. - A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24. Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot while inside a car near the entrance of the mall.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
