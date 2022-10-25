ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

I like how they use the term accidentally. the rest of the story says it all. Capital punishment to all whom play with the gun foolishly and end up killing someone.

TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested After Break-In at Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate’s Campaign Office

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, local authorities said Thursday.The suspect was identified as Daniel Mota Dos Reis by the Phoenix Police Department. Reis was recognized by a patrol officer in surveillance images taken at Hobbs’ offices after he was arrested on Wednesday in a separate commercial burglary case. Reis was identified as transient by KTAR-FM. A Facebook account seen by The Daily Beast that appeared to belong to the 36-year-old identified him as a Phoenix resident originally from Luanda, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ
