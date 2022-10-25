ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

3d ago

I hope the Democrats loose the house and senate It’s about time they loose Power!!!! Kick them in the butt….we need our county back !!!!

Nevada Republican
3d ago

RED RED RED.. and duh, everyone wants a fair election. so we vote the day, and in-person.

Lance
3d ago

I just tried to do mail in voting, and they sent me the ballot for June 4, not this current election. I had it in the mailbox with the flag up before I came in and read the thing on the back of the secrecy sleeve that said, I had to pull the tag off the ballot. As I was pulling the tag off the ballot, I realized the date was for the last election not the current one. This is going to add to a lot more serious of a counting situation. Just letting everybody know, if you’re going to do mail in voting check the date on the ballot make sure it is November 8.

Nevada Current

2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members. Democrats currently control the chamber with […] The post 2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night.  “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
NBC News

The sleeper county that could decide the Senate

RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

EXPLAINER: How ranked-choice voting would work in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada voters will decide this general election whether to overhaul the state’s election system. The ballot initiative now known as Question 3, will ask voters whether they want to change the way people cast votes. If passed, it would amend Nevada’s Constitution eliminating partisan primaries and establishing a top-five primary election and ranked-choice voting general election.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Do Question 3 ads tell the whole story?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The campaign ad endorsing Question 3 on the Nevada ballot features non-partisan voters who say they want to vote in the Nevada Primaries which are currently a closed system. “We teach children voting is an important right. But Nevada’s closed primaries prohibit 600,000 independents like me...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements.  Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced Tuesday the union was rescinding its endorsement of Las Vegas […] The post Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans

Bigelow also directly contributed $9.3 million to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) over the past calendar year, with an affiliated company (Sedona Magnet LLC) contributing another $3 million, for a total of $12.3 million. The post Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County, which was recently forced by the Nevada Supreme Court to amend parts of its plans for hand-counting ballots, assured the secretary of state’s office in a letter Monday that to comply with the ruling it won’t livestream the counting or otherwise prematurely release election results. The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously ruled Oct. 21 […] The post To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bernie Sanders to visit Reno to rally for Dems; Laxalt to host Gabbard in Vegas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Reno on Oct. 28 to rally youth voters ahead of the midterm elections. The rally will be held at Reno High School from noon to 2:00 p.m. He will be the guest speaker for groups called NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action, a pair of progressive advocacy groups.
RENO, NV
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

