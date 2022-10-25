I hope the Democrats loose the house and senate It’s about time they loose Power!!!! Kick them in the butt….we need our county back !!!!
RED RED RED.. and duh, everyone wants a fair election. so we vote the day, and in-person.
I just tried to do mail in voting, and they sent me the ballot for June 4, not this current election. I had it in the mailbox with the flag up before I came in and read the thing on the back of the secrecy sleeve that said, I had to pull the tag off the ballot. As I was pulling the tag off the ballot, I realized the date was for the last election not the current one. This is going to add to a lot more serious of a counting situation. Just letting everybody know, if you’re going to do mail in voting check the date on the ballot make sure it is November 8.
Related
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County
The sleeper county that could decide the Senate
Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it
Poll points up importance of Latino vote in extremely close Nevada races for governor, U.S. senator
Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races
Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election
Gov. Sisolak proclaims October 31 Nevada Day
EXPLAINER: How ranked-choice voting would work in Nevada
Nevada police endorse Lombardo, gives Sisolak vote of 'no confidence'
Do Question 3 ads tell the whole story?
Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
Lisa Murkowski Chances Against Kelly Tshibaka as Alaska GOP Backs Trump
Las Vegas hotel mogul Robert Bigelow spends nearly $50 million to support Lombardo, other Republicans
To comply with court ruling, Nye County says vote totals won’t be released early
Clark County judge rules Marijuana cannot be listed as Schedule 1 drug
Bernie Sanders to visit Reno to rally for Dems; Laxalt to host Gabbard in Vegas
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9