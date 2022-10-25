ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Putin Convenes Special Military Meeting Amid Supply Woes

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the first official meeting of a newly-formed council that seeks to ensure that his military has adequate supplies in Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to state-run news agency Tass, Putin is meeting remotely with the "coordinating council" for military supply and logistics, which he created on October 21 to strengthen the coordination of federal and regional authorities in this area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dH6s5_0ilhK2ye00
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets soldiers during a visit at a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists, outside the town of Ryazan on October 20, 2022. On Tuesday, Putin will meet with a coordinating council he formed earlier this month to discuss supplying Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

The Kremlin's website said the council was established "to meet any needs that arise during the course of the special military operation."

That includes supplies and repair of armament, military and special equipment, materials, medical and sanitary services, maintenance and other activities, and logistics, according to Russian media.

Putin appointed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as the council's head, while Dmitry Grigorenko, a deputy prime minister and chief of the government staff, and Denis Manturov, a deputy prime minister and industry and trade minister, will act as Mishustin's deputies.

Mishustin will reportedly give a speech, while the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, is also expected to speak. According to Tass, he has been ordered to coordinate security measures in the city.

On Monday, Mishustin addressed the council at its first meeting and said the group would streamline and handle a number of issues to meet the needs of Russia's military amid the Ukraine war.

He said Grigorenko would be tasked with handling regulatory and financial issues, while Manturov would be in charge of delivering weapons, military hardware, clothing, equipment, and communications devices for Russian soldiers.

Council members were reportedly told to prioritize the security of Russia's critical infrastructure, including energy, transport and telecoms facilities.

The council is expected to report to Putin weekly.

It comes more than a month after Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia.

On October 14, Putin said that "all mobilization activities" in the country will be completed in about two weeks.

"This work is already coming to an end," Putin said at a press conference in Astana last week. "There are now 222,000 people mobilized in the troop formations, out of 300,000."

"Nothing further is being planned...within the foreseeable future," Putin said.

On August 30, independent Russian defense sector analyst Pavel Luzin wrote in an op-ed for the independent Russian media outlet The Insider that Russia's military is suffering "colossal irreplaceable losses" in both supplies and manpower.

"For Russia, six months of war have led not only to colossal irreplaceable losses in manpower, but also to a huge waste of weapons and military equipment: guided missiles are already very scarce, shells for artillery and armored vehicles will be exhausted by the end of the year, and the state of military aviation precludes a full-scale air campaign," Luzin wrote.

Luzin assessed that if the intensity of the war continues at its current pace, Russia will face a real shortage of shells by the end of the year.

Dr. Dmitry Gorenburg, a senior research scientist at the Center for Naval Analysis, told Newsweek last month that Russia is now making efforts to conserve its stocks of precision-guided munitions.

"Initially, they didn't hold a lot back because they didn't seem to expect the war in Ukraine to last more than two or three weeks, and so they went for a kind of shock and awe strategy thinking they wouldn't have to sustain those kinds of expenditures. Now though, they've started using them more judiciously," said Gorenburg.

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's foreign and defense ministries for comment.

Comments / 32

ncc1701n
3d ago

I think that the russians have a great supply and equipment repair system now. They just leave it for the Ukrainians to pick up, fix and use against them.

Reply
14
Carl Davis
3d ago

Putin is only following the historical path of all super power's, by taking from the weaker countries. Great Britain and America only respect strength and taking from the weaker is something that they have in common

Reply(3)
6
Michael Villers
3d ago

Another dog and pony show. Putin why don't you tell all of the families that have received their family members in coffins.

Reply(3)
5
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Daily Mail

Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
Newsweek

American in Ukraine Details Fighting Unarmed Russians: 'It's Just Insane'

The morale of the Ukrainian military is high, and so is that of one particular American soldier fighting alongside it. That American combatant, referred to by the alias Jeffrey Barnes, spoke to Newsweek exclusively on the condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Barnes, 32, is an Iraq War veteran from...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy