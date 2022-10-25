ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘F*** the villain’: Dwayne Johnson says he can see himself as James Bond

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFLgF_0ilhJzZ700

Dwayne Johnson has said that he’s far more interested in playing James Bond than a villain in the action franchise.

The actor’s grandfather Peter Maivia, who was also a wrestler, played a “bad guy” opposite Sean Connery in the 1967 Bond film You Only Live Twice .

In a new interview, Johnson was asked what film series he’d most like to appear in, when he recalled his family connection to 007.

“You know my grandfather was in You Only Live Twice ?” he told LadBible . “He was, he was a bad guy in You Only Live Twice . He had this amazing fight scene with Sean Connery. Yeah, I could see that... I would easily say James Bond.”

Adding that he would also like to appear in a Star Wars film, he continued: “I see myself as James Bond. F*** the villain! An American Bond? It can happen, right? It’s like Henry Cavill playing Superman.”

Johnson is currently appearing in DC superhero film Black Adam , which has been received poorly by critics.

In a one-star review , The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said that Black Adam was “a bewildering entry in a franchise already falling apart at the seams”.

“If there aren’t punches being thrown, Black Adam seems locked into heavy-handed portent: there are lots of vague references to power, destiny and fate, with Johnson delivering every line in the same exhausting monotone. There’s absolutely nothing of consequence,” she wrote.

However, Johnson appeared to brush off the film’s critical reception on social media as he highlighted the film’s 90 per cent score among audiences on Rotten Tomatoes . Black Adam has a 41 per cent critic score on the review aggregator site.

Earlier this month, Johnson also confirmed that he was no longer considering running to be US president, having said in 2017 that he’d “100 per cent” consider going for the job.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” the actor verified before clarifying: “I love our country and everyone in it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

James Corden recalls the moment that made him quit The Late Late Show

James Corden has opened up about the moment he decided to quit as the host of popular US talk show The Late Late Show.The former Gavin & Stacey star announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the role in 2023. In a new interview with The Times, Corden addressed the decision, which he said was made in order to spend more time with his wife, Julia, and his three children.“I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood,” he said. “Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer...
The Independent

Dax Shepard reveals why he and Kristen Bell didn’t want a second child initially

Dax Shepard revealed that while he and wife Kristen Bell share two daughters, they didn’t initially want a second child.The 47-year-old actor was asked about the pros and cons of having more than one child during an appearance on The Endless Honeymoon Podcast on Tuesday. According to Shepard, he and his wife “did not want a second child” at first, after welcoming their first daughter, Lincoln, in 2013.Speaking to two callers, he described how happy they must be with their one baby, similar to how he felt after Lincoln was born.“You must feel so content and so full, you’re...
The Independent

‘It is dangerous’: George RR Martin appears to confirm Viserys fan theory from House of the Dragon

George RR Martin appears to have all but confirmed a fan theory surrounding the health of Viserys in House of the Dragon.The fantasy author behind HBO’s Game of Thrones and its spin-off prequel series appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new illustrated book, The Rise of the Dragon: A History of the Targaryen Dynasty (Volume One). During the interview, he spoke about the artists who helped to realise the scenes he imagined in his books. As Colbert showed the audience a portrait of the Iron Throne, it was revealed that Martin originally envisaged the legendary...
The Independent

James Corden clarifies his wife is ‘allergic to egg white’ as he reflects on Balthazar drama

James Corden has clarified that his alleged behaviour at New York City restaurant Balthazar was due to his wife’s food allergy.Earlier this month, the Late Late Show host was temporarily banned from the popular French restaurant after owner Keith McNally called Corden a “tiny cretin of a man” for his alleged “abusive” behaviour towards staff on two occasions. The most recent incident allegedly occurred this month when Corden and his wife Julia Carey ordered an egg-yolk omelette at the restaurant, but received a dish having “egg white mixed with the egg yolk”.The TV host and actor explained on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I didn’t not have a good time’

Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
The Independent

Michael J Fox shares the reason why he thinks River Phoenix was ‘always so nice’ to him

Michael J Fox has reflected on an “act of kindness” from River Phoenix when they were kids.The moment in question happened over 30 years ago when Fox was filming 1991’s Doc Hollywood, which was shot in a small Florida town where Phoenix “had a place”.“River Phoenix and his brother [Joaquin Phoenix] had a place there, and River would take us out,” Fox recalled.“He used to come and scoop us up and take us to his place and have a barbecue. It’s funny because that was an act of kindness that was built on an act of kindness.”Fox, 61, said...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

898K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy