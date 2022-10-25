ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

King Charles sends first 100th birthday telegrams of his reign

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGKha_0ilhJxnf00

The first birthday cards from King Charles III and The Queen Consort have been delivered to hundreds of people celebrating milestone birthdays.

Every year, thousands of 100th and 105th birthday cards are sent from Buckingham Palace, and anniversary cards are sent to those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.

Queen Elizabeth II sent around 1.3m cards during her 70 years on the throne.

The King and Camilla’s card features a picture of the couple taken in the summer of 2018.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million

The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
RadarOnline

Prince Harry's 'Nasty' Remarks About Queen Consort Camilla Fueled Family Rift Before King Charles III's Reign

Prince Harry's "nasty" remarks about his stepmother allegedly furthered the rift within his family ahead of King Charles III becoming monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. A biographer who spent three months with Queen Consort Camilla in 2015 said the royal has been misrepresented over the years, explaining she wanted to "rebalance things," which is why she wrote her new biography, Camilla, From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland

Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
Anita Durairaj

The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah

The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
msn.com

King Charles' Coronation Date May Cause Issues For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her eldest son, Charles, has now elevated to the throne as King Charles III. Like his mother before him, however, his coronation was not immediate upon his ascension. Although she became queen on February 6, 1952, for instance, Elizabeth's coronation did not take place for another 16 months, on June 2, 1953.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Harper's Bazaar

Everything we know about Queen Camilla’s coronation

The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade. Camilla, Queen Consort, is set to be coronated next to her husband, King Charles III, next year, in a ceremony that will take place eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
People

King Charles Chooses Sweet Childhood Photo with Queen Elizabeth to Thank People for Condolences

King Charles III is thanking the public for the sympathies shared following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The new King, 73, chose a poignant photo of himself and the late Queen to thank supporters for their condolence cards, as seen on Twitter Wednesday. The cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher, opening to show a vintage photo of Charles and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation. The Telegraph notes that an “expert report” helped spur Prince William’s interest in becoming more involved in setting the tone of the ceremony. This isn’t to say that the royals are starting from scratch when it comes to every detail of...
The Independent

The Independent

898K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy