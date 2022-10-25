Read full article on original website
Peekskill house puts the spooky in Halloween
There is always that one house on a block that is decked out with Halloween decorations, but there are few that can compare to the one at the house on the corner of Riverview and Longview avenues in Peekskill.
Halloween curfew begins tonight in New Windsor
Trick-or-treaters in New Windsor will have to keep an eye on the time starting tonight.
Police: Three men broke into Great Neck home Thursday morning
Detectives say early Thursday morning three men broke into a Great Neck home while people were sleeping inside.
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping. A photo posted on the department's social media reads "Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home." The owner of a pickup truck pictured in the post apparently suffered that very...
New photos show devastation of Peekskill fire
The Croton-on-Hudson fire department, which was called in to help, posted pictures of the damage to the home on Highland Avenue.
Police: Suspects wanted for stabbing woman, slapping another in Brooklyn
A suspect is wanted for two assaults that took place Wednesday night in Brooklyn, police say.
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Cash reward offered for information on Ulta Beauty grand larceny on Oct. 9
Police are searching for the woman they say stole approximately $1,760 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty on Sunrise Highway on Oct. 9.
Police: Man charged in connection to East Fishkill home burglary
A man has been charged for attempting to burglarize a home in East Fishkill.
Police: Man killed in double shooting at Brooklyn restaurant
The NYPD says one man was fatally shot and another was injured at Miguel's West Indian Restaurant in Brooklyn.
Kitchen fire damages Pleasant Valley home
Fire officials say they were called to Salt Point Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. after a resident came home and heard the smoke alarm going off and saw smoke.
Massive wheel loader stolen from Dutchess County business
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft of a yellow 1989 Dresser Wheel Loader, model 515B.
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide
Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.
2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar
Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco, and his brother, Felix, 22, of Hastings, were charged with felony assault.
Parents say nonverbal Middletown kindergartener with autism abused in school
A group of parents and advocates in the Middletown school district held a news conference Wednesday demanding better transparency after a girl with autism was allegedly abused by an aide during an incident in class.
Police: Spring Valley man charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
A Spring Valley man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred in Yonkers last week.
Police: Man found unconscious on Ronkonkoma street, later pronounced dead
Police say the unidentified man was found unresponsive on the side of Remington Boulevard near Sixth Street just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police respond to shots fired in New Rochelle
Officials say the incident occurred on Brook Street and Horton Avenue.
Police agencies respond to possible barricade situation at Stony Point home
Multiple police agencies throughout Rockland County responded to a home on Pyngyp Road.
