ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia

ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane on I-275 in northern Kentucky

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Thomas, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 1 air lifted to UCMC after motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Taylor Mill Police Department responded to the intersection of Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court at 6:02 a.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officers on scene located the victim who had been ejected from the motorcycle. The Taylor Mill Fire Department treated the man on scene with Air Care transporting him to UCMC with life threatening injuries.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy