WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport, Thursday evening. Click the video player...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. State troopers were...
Fox 19
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Cincinnati fire engine out on emergency run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a man was drunk when he crashed into a Cincinnati Fire Department engine heading out on an emergency. Allen Douglas, 42, faces charges of OVI and driving on a suspended license. The engine had just departed from CFD Fire Station 24 for a reported fire...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Thursday after a crash involving a school bus in Clermont County. It happened around 3:24 p.m. on OH-222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sherri Cramer, 61, of...
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Water rescue team responds to Butler County pond after fleeing suspect jumps in
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a pond but deputies didn’t see him come out, dispatchers say. It’s happening on Riverside Road off Trenton Road in St. Clair Township. Deputies responded to...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia
ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane on I-275 in northern Kentucky
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Thomas, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 air lifted to UCMC after motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Taylor Mill Police Department responded to the intersection of Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court at 6:02 a.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officers on scene located the victim who had been ejected from the motorcycle. The Taylor Mill Fire Department treated the man on scene with Air Care transporting him to UCMC with life threatening injuries.
Fox 19
28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 people rescued after vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue; road shut down
CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that caused Colerain Avenue to shut down Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed on Colerain Avenue near Banning Road, causing two people to be trapped inside. The two people were extracted and...
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
