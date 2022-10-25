ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Killed In Crash Near Miller Place Intersection

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Route 25A, east of Park Avenue in Miller Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating a crash that killed two people near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in Miller Place.

A 35-year-old Shirley woman was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Audi, Victor Lanzotti, age 32, of Rocky Point, and his passenger, Raymond Neff, age 37, of Mount Sinai were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

The Shirley woman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Suffolk County Police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

