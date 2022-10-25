ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
SFGate

Royal Caribbean announced it's building the biggest cruise ship ever

There’s a never-ending race for superlatives when it comes to the world of boat-building, and Royal Caribbean is raising the stakes with its latest announcement. The company’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in January 2024, and it’s billed the answer to many families’ classic vacation problem: Accommodating a group with diverse vacationing preferences.
TheStreet

5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises

Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
intheknow.com

13 travel essentials that make flying with a carry-on totally doable

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Melanie Sutrathada is an In The Know lifestyle...
cruisefever.net

Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises

A service dog was awarded a cruise line’s highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite status with Holland America Line after crossing the 700 day mark on the cruise line’s recent 150th anniversary sailing on Rotterdam. Joska is now a Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award on Holland America Line for cruising days.
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Sets Bookings Record

Last week, Royal Caribbean finally released details on a new cruise ship that will be the largest in the world when it debuts in early 2024, Icon of the Seas. When Royal Caribbean opened cruises for bookings on Icon of the Seas earlier this week, the cruise line had their highest booking day ever in their 53 year history.
FodorsTravel

Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts

Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Asam Beach, South Kalimantan, Borneo Island, Indonesia By Hirak Bhattacharjee

I have worked 12 years in various parts of Indonesia. It was during 2016-'20 I worked in south Kalimantan Dist. I find this south Kalimantan is not as popular tourist destinations like Bali or Java island. yet, I often mesmerized by the raw natural beauty of this south kalimantan Dist.
tripsavvy.com

There's Now a Direct Flight Between the Caribbean and the West Coast

This November, upgrades are confirmed from two different airlines—Cayman Airways and American Airlines—for direct travel between the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of the only commercial non-stop route between the West Coast and the Caribbean. Beginning Nov. 5, Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the...
