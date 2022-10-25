Read full article on original website
World’s Newest Cruise Line Sets Sail on First Voyage
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the world’s newest cruise line, officially set sail on their maiden voyage this past weekend on their first luxury ship, Evrima. Evrima is the first of the three luxury yachts from Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The ship set sail on her maiden cruise on October 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Plus-Size Woman Defends Not Buying 2 Seats on Airplane: 'Why Should I?'
"All people deserve to be comfortable while flying, not just fat people," Kayla Logan told Newsweek after her TikTok video criticizing seat space went viral.
After 3 sailings on Carnival's Panorama, I'm convinced there's no better cruise at a cheaper price
A friend and I recently sailed on Carnival Panorama, one of my favorite ships for its overall value. We each spent $437 for our own interior cabins, including food, on a 7-night sailing to Mexico. The Panorama is packed with free activities and is a good, cheap option for solo...
I hated cruises – until I sailed on this $1.1 billion ship
I was invited to attend the inaugural sailing of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest Prima cruise ship. I'm a cruise travel cynic, but I'm shocked to say I genuinely enjoyed my time aboard the Norwegian Prima. The great food, family friendly activities, and impressive live entertainment kept me amused all four...
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Royal Caribbean announced it's building the biggest cruise ship ever
There’s a never-ending race for superlatives when it comes to the world of boat-building, and Royal Caribbean is raising the stakes with its latest announcement. The company’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, is set to launch in January 2024, and it’s billed the answer to many families’ classic vacation problem: Accommodating a group with diverse vacationing preferences.
5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises
Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
Would you go on a comedy cruise? Here are some of the themed sailings major cruise lines offer
A look at the themed cruises offered by the major cruise lines to help you decide if there's a sailing out there that appeals to you.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
13 travel essentials that make flying with a carry-on totally doable
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Melanie Sutrathada is an In The Know lifestyle...
Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises
A service dog was awarded a cruise line’s highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite status with Holland America Line after crossing the 700 day mark on the cruise line’s recent 150th anniversary sailing on Rotterdam. Joska is now a Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award on Holland America Line for cruising days.
Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Sets Bookings Record
Last week, Royal Caribbean finally released details on a new cruise ship that will be the largest in the world when it debuts in early 2024, Icon of the Seas. When Royal Caribbean opened cruises for bookings on Icon of the Seas earlier this week, the cruise line had their highest booking day ever in their 53 year history.
6 Affordable Island and Beach Vacations To Take This Holiday Season
Fall is here and winter getaway plans are heating up. Though many Americans will be heading home to visit with their families for the holidays, others are eyeing the perfect tropical getaway. Hey, if...
European Travelers' Confusion Over Americans' Odd In-Flight Behavior Is Spot-On
It always makes for an interesting cultural exchange when people from one part of the world travel to another. American tourists are frequently bewildered by a lot of the customs and rules followed in other parts of the world. However, international visitors to America are often bewildered by us, too.
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
New 'Cheapest Way' to Fly Across the Atlantic Looks Pretty Amazing
Man people's ambitions of traveling abroad are cut short by the sheer cost of it. Flying overseas can easily ring you up hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars fast. Luckily, however, some budget airlines are taking the financial sting out of international travel. Savvy airline travel expert @thepointsguy fills us...
Asam Beach, South Kalimantan, Borneo Island, Indonesia By Hirak Bhattacharjee
I have worked 12 years in various parts of Indonesia. It was during 2016-'20 I worked in south Kalimantan Dist. I find this south Kalimantan is not as popular tourist destinations like Bali or Java island. yet, I often mesmerized by the raw natural beauty of this south kalimantan Dist.
There's Now a Direct Flight Between the Caribbean and the West Coast
This November, upgrades are confirmed from two different airlines—Cayman Airways and American Airlines—for direct travel between the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of the only commercial non-stop route between the West Coast and the Caribbean. Beginning Nov. 5, Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the...
