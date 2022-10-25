Read full article on original website
The Kentucky Side: Is downtown Covington haunted?
In a city as old as Covington, even if you’re a skeptic, your mind has probably wandered at some point to the possibility that these old buildings have some old residents. The Spooky Secrets Walking Tour shares documented tales about where ghostly hauntings are reported to have taken place, or continue to. The tour includes details about paranormal activity in historic homes and even at a downtown Covington intersection at a particular time of day.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid author draws fans from all over Tri-State to ‘Loded Diper’ show
Nicole Gilbert brought her sons, Graham and Seamus, complete with concert getups (Nicole wore hers to a recent New Kids on the Block concert), to see Jeff Kinney in Mason on Wednesday night. The Campbell County family said the drive was totally worth it in order to get a signed...
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
Keepsake Christmas, NKY’s oldest craft show, to return in November
The Keepsake Christmas Craft Show is returning for its 38th year. From Nov. 4 through 6, guests can shop a wide variety of boutique style crafts, candies, soaps, quilts, wreaths, jewelry and more, all made in the NKY/Cincinnati area. There will also be a raffle basket full of crafter’s donations...
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
New Covington grant program looks to ’embolden’ community through public art
Have you ever looked at the side of a building a pictured a mural? How about some green space and benches to fill it?. You now have a chance to make that vision a reality with Covington’s new competitive grant program. “Just some little quirky thing that someone wants...
Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park
With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
Top 15 things to know about this weekend's Vintage Market Days event!
This weekend, Vintage Market Days is coming to town with nearly 300 booths, live music, food, and lots of fun experience stations. This "Celebrate with Us" themed event takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, filling four barns with a curated selection of vintage home goods, art, children's items, signs, garden products, consumable goodies, handmade jewelry, and clothing and accessories.
Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion
The Edgewood home that captivated imaginations and international attention is on the market. We still don’t know who owns it. The post Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute
Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Welcome House cold shelter returns to Boone County for third season
As the winter season begins to trickle into the NKY area, Boone County’s Welcome House makes plans to shelter those in need of warmth. The success of the program and its call to action was discussed at the Boone County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and was approved for its third year. Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine said it’s up to Boone County officials to decide when a weather emergency is severe enough to declare an “activation.”
It takes two actresses to play the star of 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - That big wheel will keep on turnin' at the Aronoff Center for the next two weeks. "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is playing now. Zurin Villanueva and Naomi Rodgers talk about sharing this powerhouse role.
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
LINK streetscapes: Williamstown, Dry Ridge
Almost every week my dad asks me for the inside scoop on where I’m venturing off to, and nearly each time he follows it with suggestions of places to visit. The man’s been around Northern Kentucky a lot longer than I have, so I had to take him up on one of his most common suggestions: Williamstown in Grant County.
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
Tragic loss, and help she received, led to life of volunteering
Stacey Meyer knows about childhood grief firsthand: At age 9, she lost her mother to suicide. That tragic loss led her to Fernside Center for Grieving Children, where she felt safe talking about what she was going through. Having that outlet made a huge difference in her young life. “I...
