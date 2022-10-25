ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony PS5 DualSense Edge – where to pre-order the new pro controller

By Matthew Forde
Looking for a new PlayStation 5 controller? Or how about a cheeky upgrade in time for the holidays? Well, Sony is now rolling out pre-orders for its new PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller and we have all the details of where to get one.

Originally announced in August of this year, this is the first official "Pro" controller for the next-gen console with plenty of impressive features, such as remappable buttons, adjustable triggers, stick sensitivity, vibration intensity and quick-swap control profiles. Additionally, its design is very slick, combining a two-tone black and white colour scheme.

A PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller can be purchased at a price of $199.99 / £209.99 / AU$339.95, so it's definitely not the cheapest of investments.  It will release globally on January 26th, 2023.

A pre-order for a PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller includes:

  • DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • USB Braided cable
  • Two standard caps
  • Two high dome caps
  • Two low dome caps
  • Two half dome back buttons
  • Two lever back buttons
  • Connector Housing
  • Carrying Case

Where to pre-order in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UyfH_0ilhHXyT00

PlayStation Direct
Sony's own PlayStation Direct store looks to have exclusive pre-orders for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller with the listing now live. You must own a PS Plus account to make the transaction. View Deal

Where to pre-order in the US

PlayStation Direct
The new PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller can be pre-ordered on Sony's own PS Store right now. You'll need to sign in to place the pre-order purchase, so create an account if you haven't so you can get the new controller in your hands in January. View Deal

Where to pre-order in Australia

PlayStation Direct
Australia's own PS Direct store has pre-orders live for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. The estimated shipping date is noted as January 30th, 2023. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNAZ4_0ilhHXyT00

EB Games
Anyone in Australia can now pre-order the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller from EB Games. A AU$50 deposit is needed with home delivery starting from AU$5.95. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4g6C_0ilhHXyT00

JB Hi-Fi
Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi has its own allotment of pre-orders available for the PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller. Any pre-orders are "usually" shipped one day before release. View Deal

Still looking for a console? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details on where to get one.

