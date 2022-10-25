Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere. Family previously reported gun to police before St. …. The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis school shooter left handwritten note, brought 600 rounds of ammo
A 19-year-old gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police later shot and killed the suspect, who hurt seven others in the incident. St. Louis school shooter left handwritten note, brought …. A 19-year-old gunman killed two people Monday morning...
FOX2now.com
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses
Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks. Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break …. Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks.
FOX2now.com
Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence in STL Thursday morning
Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence …. Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Better Business Bureau shares how to safely donate …. Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau explained...
FOX2now.com
Police investigating Pop's Blue Moon break-in
Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. Zombie trees are dead inside, but look alive on the …. This Halloween, you might not just have ghosts and goblins in your yard.
FOX2now.com
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight. Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit …. Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the...
FOX2now.com
Wednesday Forecast
Gov. Parson held meeting thanking police for their …. Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis on Thursday to thank the heroes who rushed into the south St. Louis high school to protect students and teachers from the gunman. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Gives thanks for …
FOX2now.com
A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle against domestic violence
STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle …. STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town...
FOX2now.com
‘It should not have taken my school to get destroyed for you all to listen,’ St. Louis school shooting survivor says
Veronica Russell made calls for change at a town hall on Thursday, three days after a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, killing two people and injuring several others. ‘It should not have taken my school to get destroyed …. Veronica Russell made calls for change at...
FOX2now.com
'We have got to do better': Emotional message after St. Louis school shooting
Officials with St. Louis Public Schools will gather Tuesday afternoon to address the deadly shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the district's response. ‘We have got to do better’: Emotional message after …. Officials with St. Louis Public Schools will gather Tuesday afternoon to...
FOX2now.com
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police release new info about Central VPA High School …. Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Adam Wainwright expected to return to Cardinals in...
FOX2now.com
Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for gun safety
In front of a backdrop of the nearly 50 children lost to gun violence this year in St. Louis, Jewish and Christian leaders and the city’s mayor came together to advocate gun safety and responsibility. Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for …. In front of a backdrop of...
FOX2now.com
Missouri governor: More mental health resources, not more gun laws, needed after St. Louis school shooting
A 19-year-old gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday with an AR-15 and 600 rounds of ammunition, killing two people and injuring several others. “Trying to regulate guns, that doesn’t work,” said Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican. Missouri governor: More mental health resources,...
FOX2now.com
Support grows for St. Louis school community where student, teacher killed
Many in the St. Louis area are paying tribute to the victims killed in Monday's deadly shooting.v. Support grows for St. Louis school community where …. Many in the St. Louis area are paying tribute to the victims killed in Monday's deadly shooting.v. Tools for Teachers Presented by Weber Chevrolet.
FOX2now.com
Principal remembers student, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting
Alexandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, died Monday when a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Principal Kacy Seals Shahid called Bell “a wonderful dancer, beautiful inside and out,” and said Kuczka “will be greatly missed by our school community.”. Principal remembers student,...
FOX2now.com
Pet of the Week: Lola
FOX 2's Pet of the Week is Lola. St. Louis City SC fans eager for team’s first game. The first game of Major League Soccer team St. Louis City SC has been set. The team will play German club Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Nov. 16. Absentee voting underway, election...
FOX2now.com
Army veteran and nurse juggles being a grandmother to ten grandchildren and being a part-time ordained minister
Juanita Willis grew up across the river in Brooklyn, Illinois, in a large family consisting of five sisters and three brothers. Army veteran and nurse juggles being a grandmother …. Juanita Willis grew up across the river in Brooklyn, Illinois, in a large family consisting of five sisters and three...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis City SC to host Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in first home match
One of Europe’s top soccer franchises will pay a visit to St. Louis as part of a special soccer match next month. St. Louis City SC to host Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen …. One of Europe’s top soccer franchises will pay a visit to St. Louis as part of a special soccer match next month.
FOX2now.com
STL Moms: ADHD specialist explains growth in disorder among adults
If your kids have trouble paying attention or are overly active, you may think they have ADHD. STL Moms: ADHD specialist explains growth in disorder …. If your kids have trouble paying attention or are overly active, you may think they have ADHD. Smoke from warehouse fire rises over St....
FOX2now.com
Wash U psychologist gives tips on how parents can ease fear during Halloween
We are just days away from Halloween, and some ghosts and goblins may be haunting your kids while they sleep. Wash U psychologist gives tips on how parents can …. We are just days away from Halloween, and some ghosts and goblins may be haunting your kids while they sleep.
