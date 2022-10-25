ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

St. Louis school shooter left handwritten note, brought 600 rounds of ammo

A 19-year-old gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police later shot and killed the suspect, who hurt seven others in the incident. St. Louis school shooter left handwritten note, brought …. A 19-year-old gunman killed two people Monday morning...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence in STL Thursday morning

Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Coalition of Concerned Citizens addresses violence …. Monday's shooting also resulted in the formation of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens. Better Business Bureau shares how to safely donate …. Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau explained...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police investigating Pop's Blue Moon break-in

Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. Police are investigating a possible burglary that happened in The Hill neighborhood overnight. Zombie trees are dead inside, but look alive on the …. This Halloween, you might not just have ghosts and goblins in your yard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight

Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight. Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit …. Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Gov. Parson held meeting thanking police for their …. Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis on Thursday to thank the heroes who rushed into the south St. Louis high school to protect students and teachers from the gunman. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Gives thanks for …
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle against domestic violence

STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. A wine flight that’s really taking on the battle …. STL Wine Girl, Angela Ortmann, raises awareness and funds for local organizations that help domestic abuse victims. State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter

Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police release new info about Central VPA High School …. Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Adam Wainwright expected to return to Cardinals in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for gun safety

In front of a backdrop of the nearly 50 children lost to gun violence this year in St. Louis, Jewish and Christian leaders and the city’s mayor came together to advocate gun safety and responsibility. Interfaith community, St. Louis mayor advocate for …. In front of a backdrop of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Principal remembers student, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting

Alexandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, died Monday when a gunman stormed Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Principal Kacy Seals Shahid called Bell “a wonderful dancer, beautiful inside and out,” and said Kuczka “will be greatly missed by our school community.”. Principal remembers student,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pet of the Week: Lola

FOX 2's Pet of the Week is Lola. St. Louis City SC fans eager for team’s first game. The first game of Major League Soccer team St. Louis City SC has been set. The team will play German club Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Nov. 16. Absentee voting underway, election...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Moms: ADHD specialist explains growth in disorder among adults

If your kids have trouble paying attention or are overly active, you may think they have ADHD. STL Moms: ADHD specialist explains growth in disorder …. If your kids have trouble paying attention or are overly active, you may think they have ADHD. Smoke from warehouse fire rises over St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

