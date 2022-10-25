ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CalMatters

California pig law exposes a divided America

Although it deals primarily with pigs, the California case that had oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could potentially result in a decision as far-reaching as those striking down federal abortion protections and expanding gun rights. At issue is Proposition 12, the ballot measure California voters approved in 2018 requiring bigger cages […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cheddar.com

VP Kamala Harris Feels Nostalgia as Iconic Yellow School Bus Goes Electric

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, laughs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, during a tour of electric school buses at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Va., May 20, 2022. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states are receiving grants totaling nearly $1 billion to purchase nearly 2,500 "clean" school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Building subsidized low-income housing actually lifts property values in a neighborhood, contradicting NIMBY concerns

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Building multiple publicly subsidized low-income housing developments in a neighborhood doesn’t lower the value of other homes in the area – and in fact can even increase their worth, according to a new peer-reviewed study I co-authored. For the study, we looked at 508 developments financed through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and built in the Chicago area from 1997 to 2016. We then examined their influence on more than 600,000 nearby residential sales, using data from local property assessments and tax records. We chose...
thecentersquare.com

Phoenix congressman files bill taxing Saudi crop exports in Arizona

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego wants to impose an excise tax on foreign entities exporting crops from dry parts of the country, an issue Arizona is facing. The Phoenix Democrat filed the Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022 Thursday. If enacted, it would impose a 300% excise tax on exported crops that need more water than others.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The US has an affordable housing shortage. Here’s what Congress can do to fix it

Despite signature legislative achievements and a bipartisan effort to lower inflation, the White House and Congress have neglected to address an issue affecting Americans of all backgrounds and in every community: a devastating shortage of affordable housing. Housing costs are a major factor in core inflation and a threat to long-term American growth — and the federal government needs to step up and address it now.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River

The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them.The public has until Dec. 20 to weigh in on three options that seek to keep Lake Mead and Lake Powell from dropping so low they couldn't produce power or provide the water that seven Western states, Mexico and tribes have relied on for decades. One of the options would allow the Interior Department's U.S. Bureau of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Urban planners know they can’t end homebuyers’ love for the suburbs, but they can make them greener

House and lot layout of Array, a net-zero residential community in North Carolina’s Orange County. When it comes to sustainable development, cities have overwhelmingly dominated the urban planning narrative. However, global urban growth is largely happening through suburban sprawl, and suburbs are increasingly coming into focus as developers look for ways to house people while preserving biodiversity and addressing climate change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy