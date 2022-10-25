Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn’t stop users from cheering — or criticizing — what they expected to be a quick embrace of Musk’s pledges to cut back on moderation in what he has said is an effort to promote free speech.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Lucky Brand’s New ‘Yellowstone’ Collection Lets Show Fans Dress Like the Duttons
Yellowstone has roped itself into a ranch-ready fashion collection. Slated to return on Nov. 13 for its fifth season on Paramount Network, the hit TV series has teamed with Lucky Brand on a collection of womenswear and menswear fit for the Dutton family.More from The Hollywood ReporterVeronica Beard's New Wonder Woman Collection Is for Stylish Everyday SuperheroesThe Best Barbiecore Fashion Finds for FallThe Best Quilted Women's Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond Priced from $50 to $199, the range comprises embellished denim jackets and flare jeans, graphic tees and hoodies, henleys, embroidered sweatshirts and western shirts, cardigans and...
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Singer and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis, former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, actor Leslie Jordan, former NASA astronaut James McDivitt, actress Angela Lansbury, rapper Coolio, Queen Elizabeth II, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, singer Olivia Newton-John, and author David McCullough are among the notable deaths of 2022.
Comments / 0