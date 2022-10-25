1 Person Died After A Single-Car Crash In Deerfield Township (Isabella County, MI)
Deputies are investigating a single-car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township on Oct. 23 around 5:30 p.m.
According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old Chippewa man was driving a Buick Enclave when the car traveled off the road and struck a tree. It continued forward and hit a residence on River Road and caught fire. The fire was spread into the house, said Sheriff Michael Main.
Authorities believe that the driver was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The house owner sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown. The crash is being investigated.
October 25, 2022
Source: WNEM
Recent Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Detroit Accident News
- Grand Rapids Accident News
- Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1