Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Veterans Services of the Carolinas

Veterans Services of the Carolinas (VSC) is a division of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) that supports our nation’s veterans and their families by implementing assistance programs across North Carolina. Through housing, employment, outreach and call center service coordination, we collaborate with community partners and faith communities to engage with veterans and meet their critical needs. For more information, please visit https://www.abccm-vsc.org/
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Contractor skips out on job, steals thousands of dollars, Henderson County couple says

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County couple say they’re out thousands of dollars after a man they hired to renovate their home skipped out on the job. According to Janeen Whiteside, she shelled out $10,000 dollars to William Jay Turknett, of Patriot Renovations. The Whitesides signed a contract with Turknett in May, who estimated the job would take six weeks.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
ASHEVILLE, NC

