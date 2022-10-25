Read full article on original website
Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
WLOS.com
After more than a decade, design for Woodfin Greenway Project coming into focus
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A project that has been in the works for a number of years is finally moving forward. The Woodfin Greenway Project began in 2010 when Buncombe County and the town of Woodfin came together to plan a greenway. The rough shaping began, followed by a...
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
FOX Carolina
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Police search for vehicle involved in Asheville hit-and-run
Police in Asheville are looking for a pickup truck they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run that put a pedestrian in the hospital on October 15.
WLOS.com
Ira B. Jones Elementary becomes 24th of 40 county buildings to get solar panels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The installation of solar panels is nearly complete at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville, as Buncombe County moves toward its goal of 100% renewable energy. The effort began with the county commission's approval of more than $10 million in funding to put solar...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
‘A disturbing trend’: Cleveland County Sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
WLOS.com
WLOS.com
Asheville sets out to make city more ADA compliant, strengthen pedestrian network
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council approved the Close the GAP Plans Tuesday night, aimed at strengthening the city’s pedestrian network. The plan is compiled of the city’s greenway master plan, ADA transition plan and pedestrian master plan. “This is a high level plan that’s more...
WLOS.com
Contractor skips out on job, steals thousands of dollars, Henderson County couple says
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County couple say they’re out thousands of dollars after a man they hired to renovate their home skipped out on the job. According to Janeen Whiteside, she shelled out $10,000 dollars to William Jay Turknett, of Patriot Renovations. The Whitesides signed a contract with Turknett in May, who estimated the job would take six weeks.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
