Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Best cheap Android tablet 2022
The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
AOL Corp
Take a beat: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling TV soundbar is back down to just $40
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky you: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $40. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 11,000-plus reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hits lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series wearables see their first discount ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Right Now sale drops Samsung's latest smartwatch series to new price lows. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $399 (opens in new tab). Typically...
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
pocketnow.com
OnePlus 10T sells for just $550 after a $100 discount
Amazon’s latest deals will help you score a new OnePlus 10T for as low as $550 after the latest 15 percent discount, which will get you $100 savings. This amazing new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is, without a doubt, one of the best devices you can go for if you’re a OnePlus fan or if you’re looking for a great device that won’t break the bank.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
laptopmag.com
iPad Mini falls to its lowest ever price in huge early Black Friday deal — Don't miss it!
The latest iPad Mini (opens in new tab) is a fantastic small tablet with a gorgeous screen, powerful internals and now, thanks to a huge $100 discount, a very attractive price point. At first, we thought Amazon had accidentally just set a Black Friday deal live early, as you can...
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Deal discounts Haylou headphones, earbuds, and smartwatches up to $40 off
Did the Amazon Early Access pass you by last week without taking advantage of the great deals on offer? Well fear not, Haylou has just announced head-turning discounts on three of their finest products. With these high-performance gadgets available for a quickfire five days only, you’ll want to act fast.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a relatively minor update from the Pixel 6 Pro, but it represents the best Google has to offer in a smartphone today. If you're eyeing a flagship Android upgrade, the Pixel 7 Pro is quite likely a front-runner for you. Its most obvious competition comes in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's current flagship offering. They're both fantastic Android phones, but not necessarily for the same reasons. Let's find out how the two stack up.
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
The OnePlus Nord N300 wants to maximize your smartphone budget
OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
Google Store trade-in confirmations are disappearing for some, leaving them with full-price Pixel purchases
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller siblings were an absolute steal when they launched. By trading in the right phone, you could lower the price significantly, allowing you to enjoy your brand-new phone for much less than the $600+ asking price. But it looks like the process isn’t without hiccups. Multiple people are claiming that even though they went through the trade-in process on the Google Store website when they bought their new phones, Google doesn’t have any recollection of that.
Nothing's sophomore wireless earbuds launch on November 4 for $99
What just happened? Nothing's most advanced audio product to date is now available to pre-order. The Ear (stick) represents Nothing's second attempt at wireless earbuds. Aesthetically, they don't look all that different from the Ear (1), complete with transparent veneers, earbud-esque stems and cushioned tips. Inside, you'll find custom 12.6mm...
Best Buy slashes Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and A8 prices in weekend deal
When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs are among the best. They’re known for great performance, solid build quality, and reliable software updates. In fact, three of the Galaxy Tab series made our list of the best Android tablets you can buy this year, with the S8 garnering both the top spot and our Editor’s Choice badge. If you haven’t picked one up yet, now may be the time. Best Buy is taking up to $160 off select Galaxy tablets.
Android Police
