msu.edu
Graduate Student Policy Internship
The Office for Faculty and Academic Staff Affairs (FASA) is seeking a student intern to support the comprehensive review of faculty affairs policy at Michigan State University. Background:. FASA works collaboratively with leaders, faculty, and staff across the university to ensure that MSU is a place where faculty are supported...
msu.edu
Youth inspired by STEM shares her story
The Michigan State University Extension 4-H science team’s goal is to inspire youth and increase STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) literacy across Michigan. One way we increase interest in STEM is to provide information and ideas for engaging youth in the exploration of their world. Esha is one youth who has been inspired by the MSU Extension science team.
msu.edu
MSU Debate wins Wayne State Tournament
Michigan State University Debate won the George Ziegelmueller Invitational Tournament hosted by Wayne State University this past weekend. Ephraim Bennett, computer science sophomore, and David Koster, political science-prelaw and economics junior in the Honors College, bested teams from Missouri State University, Samford University, and Wayne State University in preliminary debates.
msu.edu
Faculty Spotlight – Jeremy Johnson
Dr. Jeremy Johnson is originally from Fort Morgan, Colorado. He has earned his PhD in Biogeography at Texas A&M University. At MSU, he is working to develop courses at both the undergraduate and graduate level that will train students on the theory and application of genetics and genomics in forestry.
msu.edu
APS honors Caballero, team for supersizing physics teaching with computing
Physics education researcher Danny Caballero is being honored by the American Physical Society for building the village needed to provide physics students with crucial computing skills. Caballero is part of the Partnership for Integrating Computation into Undergraduate Physics Team receiving the APS Excellence in Education Award. Caballero, an associate professor,...
msu.edu
Reducing and reusing campus waste
Konar Nokken works to collect items across campus for the Surplus Store and Recycling Center. In support of MSU’s mission and strategic sustainability goals, Nokken and his co-workers manage campus’ waste as a resource through reuse and recycling. The Surplus Store and Recycling Center team collects and sorts...
msu.edu
East Lansing celebrates autumn at farmers market
The East Lansing Farmers Market held its annual Autumn Fest at Valley Court Park on Oct. 16. Autumn Fest featured vendors, live music, sweet treats and a fall photo booth. There was also a petting zoo, pony rides, crafts, lawn games and rock painting for children. Out of the 32 vendors who participated this year, more than 10 offered goods from pumpkins to seasonings to apple cider at Autumn Fest.
msu.edu
Eaton County Public Safety hears dept. updates, progress
The Eaton County Public Safety Committee recently met to discuss the recertification of problem-solving courts in the area, in addition to hearing updates from central dispatch and the emergency manager. Deputy of Community Corrections, Melanie Achenbach, spoke on the recertification of Eaton County’s problem-solving courts (PSCs) for drug/sobriety, mental health...
