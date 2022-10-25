Read full article on original website
Related
Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
After fierce debate, New Jersey lawmakers move to restrict uniformed police officers at polling places on Election Day
Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day. Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls...
New Jersey’s outrageous delay on finalizing anti-bribery law
Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Senate are in a standoff over Murphy's suggested tweaks to a public corruption bill. The post New Jersey’s outrageous delay on finalizing anti-bribery law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
baristanet.com
Montclair Residents Leads Paterson School District to Win Top NJSPRA Award for Media Relations
The N.J. School Public Relations Association (NJSPRA) has awarded its annual School Communications Award in the Media Relations – Human Interest category to the Paterson Public Schools Communications Department, led by longtime Montclair resident Paul Brubaker. The award was given in recognition of the Communications Department’s efforts to earn...
Plan to allow cops at some N.J. polling sites passes easily despite heated debate
A bipartisan proposal to once again allow police officers at polling places at schools and senior residential centers in New Jersey under certain conditions won overwhelming support from both parties in the state Assembly on Thursday — but, strikingly, not before a heated, 45-minute debate. In an unusual scene,...
NJ first lady announces $54.5M program improve child care services
Earlier this year, in the midst of the state labor shortage, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced plans to create a program designed to help improve child care centers across the Garden State so that parents would be able to have their kids in a safe and nurturing environment as they went off to work.
NJ lawmaker wants to extend school day, school year to address learning loss
Alarmed by the latest round of assessment figures for New Jersey students, a state senator is pushing legislation that would permit certain districts to extend the school day or the school year. A bill from Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, would establish a three-year pilot program within the Department of Education...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Polistina, Guardian & Swift Address NJ Juvenile Crime Issues
Crime in general and juvenile crime is on the rise in New Jersey and around the country. It is so significant at this time that it is negatively impacting the daily quality of life. The violence and vandalism has reach never-before-seen levels. Prosecutor Will Reynolds is addressing it as the...
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former student sues N.J. teacher over ‘terrorist’ comment in high school classroom
An Arab American student who attended Ridgefield High School in northern New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against a teacher he claims used the word “terrorist” in response to a question about a class assignment. Mohammed Zubi, a practicing Muslim of Palestinian origin, states in court papers he...
NJ politician blames skin color of his own campaign team for loss (Opinion)
In the Garden State, a year after the GOP nominee for governor failed to inspire voters and lost arguably the most winnable race in the country, Jack Ciattarelli is still tilting at windmills. In a weird act of desperation, the former nominee actually blamed his latest loss on having a...
N.J. union for frontline workers sues Murphy, saying he allowed racial and gender pay gap to widen
A New Jersey union that represents thousands of state workers who were on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing its members should get the same pay increases the administration gave to workers who faced similar challenges. The lawsuit and the group...
ucnj.org
Chief of Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Harvey Barnwell
Since October of 2002, I have been serving in the capacity of an employee at the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. At this point in time, I have been working in law enforcement for a total of 29 years, of which I have spent 15 years in a supervisory role. In my present role, I am the acting Officer in charge (OIC) of the Clark Police Department in addition to holding the position of Chief of Detectives at the Union County Prosecutor’s Office (UCPO), where I am responsible for supervising the day-to-day operations of the investigative team.
Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township incumbent Republican Mayor Michael Reina has secured critical Republican party endorsements during a fierce campaign putting local Republicans against each other. Today, Reina secured the endorsement of us congressman Chris Smith. Smith’s endorsement comes after Reina secured verbal endorsements from county GOP officials. Multiple sources within the Ocean County Republican organization have confirmed that the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, and other local mayors I have signaled in private that they will endorse Reina, but out of fear of retribution from Commissioner Virginia Haines will not make a public endorsement The post Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican
In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session
New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Campaign Worker Offered Gift Card 'Bribes' To Central Jersey Voters: Prosecutor
A campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been arrested and charged with bribery, authorities said. The worker allegedly offered gift cards to voters in exchange for their mail-in absentee ballots, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Ciccone did not name the candidate. On the week...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2