ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ first lady announces $54.5M program improve child care services

Earlier this year, in the midst of the state labor shortage, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced plans to create a program designed to help improve child care centers across the Garden State so that parents would be able to have their kids in a safe and nurturing environment as they went off to work.
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ucnj.org

Chief of Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Harvey Barnwell

Since October of 2002, I have been serving in the capacity of an employee at the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. At this point in time, I have been working in law enforcement for a total of 29 years, of which I have spent 15 years in a supervisory role. In my present role, I am the acting Officer in charge (OIC) of the Clark Police Department in addition to holding the position of Chief of Detectives at the Union County Prosecutor’s Office (UCPO), where I am responsible for supervising the day-to-day operations of the investigative team.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign

JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township incumbent Republican Mayor Michael Reina has secured critical Republican party endorsements during a fierce campaign putting local Republicans against each other. Today, Reina secured the endorsement of us congressman Chris Smith. Smith’s endorsement comes after Reina secured verbal endorsements from county GOP officials. Multiple sources within the Ocean County Republican organization have confirmed that the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, and other local mayors I have signaled in private that they will endorse Reina, but out of fear of retribution from Commissioner Virginia Haines will not make a public endorsement The post Jackson Mayor lands major Republican endorsement in heated election campaign appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Former Lifelong Democrat NJ Assemblyman Switches To Republican

In a Townsquare Media exclusive, former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat announced, live on-the-air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former New Jersey Assemblyman, Atlantic County Freeholder, Pleasantville City Councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters Battalion Fire Chief and Atlantic City Director...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy