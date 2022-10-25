ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?

(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target

Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.

