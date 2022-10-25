Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
Fore! No one was safe on the green at Donald Trump's golf course when the #45 took a swing during the $50 million finale to the LIV Golf’s maiden season on Thursday — especially not his archenemy President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Trump...
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes skull surgery after attack at SF home, sources say; suspect ID'd
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer, sources say. Pelosi was not home at the time.
Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?
(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target
Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
