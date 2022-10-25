Read full article on original website
James “Jim” Rich
Family of 92-year-old James “Jim” Rich of Washington will be present to receive friends at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington from 1-2:30p.m. Friday, November 4th. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
YMCA of Washington County Hosting Trunk or Treat Saturday
YMCA of Washington County is hosting a Trunk or Treat, Saturday, October 29th from 3-5p.m. The event will be held in the Washington YMCA parking lot, on North Avenue D, with eight businesses set up to provide their own specialized treats. Participation is free of charge. There will also be games and food available in front of the YMCA for all who participate. The menu will include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a cookie.
Halcyon House Washington Page Stan Stoops
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington County Board of Supervisors Member and Vietnam veteran Stan Stoops about an upcoming Honor Flight he will be a part of.
Washington YMCA CEO Talks About New Agreement with the City of Washington
At the October 18th Washington City Council meeting, the council untabled a piece of old business for a discussion and consideration of a resolution to approve the amended YMCA agreement that had been presented to the council. This agreement deals with a management agreement for the Steele Family Aquatic Center between the City of Washington and the YMCA. This agreement had been submitted for review at the September 20th meeting but was tabled until the October 18th meeting so the council could come to a consensus.
Louisa County Trunk Or Treat This Weekend
On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello, with parking available in the high school lot at 501 Buchanan Street. The Trunk or...
Rural Iowa Welcomes Traveling Romanian Students
Ten Romanian students were given the opportunity to experience the Keokuk County way of life. After COVID postponed their trip in 2020, and again at the beginning of this year, the students were able to come to the United States for a week through the US Department of State’s American Leadership Exchange program (ALEX). The program is carried out over a two-week period. The Romanian students spent their first week in Washington DC, where they saw the Capitol, memorials, and attended leadership conferences.
Board of Health Meeting Summary
The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board reviewed a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. The board approved a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, the MCAH subcontract and approved increasing the credit card limit. A pair of discussions were held about a private well drilling in Richmond and an unbonded septic contractor in the county.
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
Washington County Mini Bus Opens New Building
The Washington County Mini Bus service held a ribbon cutting and open house event for their newly opened office on 1010 W Fifth Street. Greiner Buildings was the contractor for the new facility that was constructed on the south side of the original building. They also added bus storage with overhead doors on the east and west sides.
Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. There are three possible action items on the agenda for the meeting regarding a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, and the MCAH subcontract. Discussions will be held about Private Well Drilling in Richmond, an unbonded Septic Contractor in the county, and increasing the credit card limit.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
Washington Law Enforcement Partnering Up for Drug Take back Day
On Saturday, October 29th, from 10:00 am to Noon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Mercy Medical Center inpatient rehab unit named top 10 in Midwest by Newsweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has been ranked top 10 in the Midwest by Newsweek for its physical rehabilitation center. The hospital is the only one in Iowa with a rehab center that made the top 10 list in the region. The inpatient rehabilitation unit...
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
WMU Community School District Evacuation Practice
On Thursday, October 27, Winfield-Mount Union Community School District plans to run a PreK-12 evacuation practice. Students and staff plan to evacuate the building and walk to their emergency rally destinations. The goals of the training are to improve and evaluate the emergency operations plan, while ensuring the safety of...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
All-State Band, Orchestra, Chorus Selections
The All-State selections for band, orchestra, and chorus were announced for Iowa this week, with several area students representing their schools. Washington High School has three students who earned their way onto the All-State Band. Selections include Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on Trombone, and Teague Mayer on Tuba. The Demons also have Kevin Flannery chosen as an alternate on Tuba, along with Mikaila Matheson on Flute.
Brighton Man Arrested on Seven Washington County Warrants
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in front of the Sheriff’s Office on Lexington Blvd. and arrested a man on seven outstanding Washington County Warrants. Fifty-nine-year-old Leo Ernest Haines was arrested on Washington County warrants for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense and Hemp Inhalation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Suspension, and one count of violating his probation.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Happening Saturday
This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The goal of the day is to inform the general public about the dangers of medication abuse while also providing a safe, easy, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. Local law enforcement in the KCII listening area is on hand to help out.
