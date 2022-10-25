ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Texas This Week: Mike Collier (D), candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas — With just one week left of early voting, the race to be the State's second-in-command is heating up. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released a new political ad making claims about Democrat Mike Collier, and Collier's team responded by sending out a cease and desist order, saying the ad is all lies. The lieutenant governor wasn't available for an interview, but Collier sat down with KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content, Ashley Goudeau, to discuss the ad, his campaign and his vision for Texas.
KVUE

Don't stack rocks at Texas State Parks. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding visitors to not stack rocks at state parks. The phrase "leave no trail" is literal at any state park in Texas. The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas shared a reminder on Facebook to remind visitors to not stack rocks while hiking the trails.
KVUE

In September, Texas doubled the number of jobs added the month before, TWC data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released State employment numbers for September 2022, indicating that job growth has continued to trend up. Last month, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. The TWC said the State has set new employment highs for the 11th consecutive month as total nonfarm employment reached more than 13.5 million.
KVUE

Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
KVUE

Education advocacy group wants more success indicators other than the STAAR test

AUSTIN, Texas — A school advocacy group is hosting an event Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol to suggest changes to standard testing across the state. Raise Your Hand Texas says it has been gathering research and feedback on how the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test is impacting students and the changes students want to see in the test.
