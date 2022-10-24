Hooked, located on East Michigan Avenue, is a wine, coffee and bookstore that opened in April of 2022 owned by two Michigan State professors, Sarah Reckhow and Matt Grossmann. The small business offers a variety of events, foods and drinks that are all on their website. Hooked has also become a space for community events which is what co-founders Reckhow and Grossman have always intended to incorporate.

LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO