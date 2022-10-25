Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
charlestondaily.net
New 189-acre development will add 10K residents to the City of Charleston
The 189-acre Magnolia site located in the neck of the Charleston peninsula has been cleared for development by the Environmental Protection Agency by its removal from the National Priorities List. Over $75 million has been invested in the overall remediation of the contaminated soils in an area equal to 34 football fields.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
live5news.com
GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
Darlington, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Justice Department will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against South Carolina deputies in death case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Justice Department announced on Wednesday it will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland died after deputies forcibly extricated him from a cell at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center while he was experiencing a […]
Coastal Observer
Neighbors sue to overturn townhouse projects
Six Parkersville residents and three citizens groups filed suit this week to overturn Georgetown County Council’s approval of two townhouse projects totaling 88 units in the community. A day later, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a zoning change that would allow another 90 townhouses in the...
