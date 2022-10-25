ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina

In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New 189-acre development will add 10K residents to the City of Charleston

The 189-acre Magnolia site located in the neck of the Charleston peninsula has been cleared for development by the Environmental Protection Agency by its removal from the National Priorities List. Over $75 million has been invested in the overall remediation of the contaminated soils in an area equal to 34 football fields.
CHARLESTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest

GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
ORANGEBURG, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
High School Football PRO

Darlington, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Laurence Manning Academy football team will have a game with Trinity Collegiate School on October 28, 2022, 16:15:00.
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Justice Department will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against South Carolina deputies in death case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Justice Department announced on Wednesday it will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against two former Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies in the death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland died after deputies forcibly extricated him from a cell at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center while he was experiencing a […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Neighbors sue to overturn townhouse projects

Six Parkersville residents and three citizens groups filed suit this week to overturn Georgetown County Council’s approval of two townhouse projects totaling 88 units in the community. A day later, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a zoning change that would allow another 90 townhouses in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
