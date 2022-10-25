Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
Football rumours: Tottenham ‘ready to back’ Antonio Conte in replacing unwanted winger and defender
What the papers sayTottenham are ready to back Antonio Conte in the January transfer window, with winger Bryan Gil, 21, and defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, expected to leave the club. The Times reports that the Spurs boss said he cannot work “a miracle” and wants the pair, neither of whom have seen much play time this season, replaced.Chronicle Live reports via Football Insider that Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is “open” to joining Newcastle United next year. The 21-year-old Ukrainian international is rumoured to be ‘keen’ on a transfer to the Premier League next year, but he could delay a...
Flops, thrashings and financial ruin: A timeline of how it all went wrong for Barcelona
Barcelona's fall from grace is an epic tale of mismanagement, dumb luck and transfer howlers - and it all stems from Neymar leaving...
Pep Guardiola confirms change of penalty taker after latest Man City miss
Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City missing another penalty.
Freddy Adu still isn’t ready to call it quits
Freddy Adu still hasn’t given up on his playing career. Adu’s story has become folklore by now: a child prodigy who turned pro at 14, only to become a journeyman who played on more than a dozen teams and never lived up to his billing as “the next Pelé.” Now 33, Adu’s career seems for all intents and purposes to be finished. His most recent foray into the game came when he signed for Swedish third-tier club Österlen FF in 2020. But he would never play a minute for the club, which terminated Adu’s contract just a month after he arrived in...
Comments / 0