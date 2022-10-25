ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Tottenham ‘ready to back’ Antonio Conte in replacing unwanted winger and defender

What the papers sayTottenham are ready to back Antonio Conte in the January transfer window, with winger Bryan Gil, 21, and defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, expected to leave the club. The Times reports that the Spurs boss said he cannot work “a miracle” and wants the pair, neither of whom have seen much play time this season, replaced.Chronicle Live reports via Football Insider that Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is “open” to joining Newcastle United next year. The 21-year-old Ukrainian international is rumoured to be ‘keen’ on a transfer to the Premier League next year, but he could delay a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freddy Adu still isn’t ready to call it quits

Freddy Adu still hasn’t given up on his playing career. Adu’s story has become folklore by now: a child prodigy who turned pro at 14, only to become a journeyman who played on more than a dozen teams and never lived up to his billing as “the next Pelé.” Now 33, Adu’s career seems for all intents and purposes to be finished. His most recent foray into the game came when he signed for Swedish third-tier club Österlen FF in 2020. But he would never play a minute for the club, which terminated Adu’s contract just a month after he arrived in...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy