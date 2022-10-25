ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

kciiradio.com

Louisa County Trunk Or Treat This Weekend

On Sunday, October 30 from 4-6 p.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services are hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be held at the Louisa County Courthouse in Wapello, with parking available in the high school lot at 501 Buchanan Street. The Trunk or...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
B100

Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month

It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Mini Bus Opens New Building

The Washington County Mini Bus service held a ribbon cutting and open house event for their newly opened office on 1010 W Fifth Street. Greiner Buildings was the contractor for the new facility that was constructed on the south side of the original building. They also added bus storage with overhead doors on the east and west sides.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

James “Jim” Rich

Family of 92-year-old James “Jim” Rich of Washington will be present to receive friends at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington from 1-2:30p.m. Friday, November 4th. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Community School District Evacuation Practice

On Thursday, October 27, Winfield-Mount Union Community School District plans to run a PreK-12 evacuation practice. Students and staff plan to evacuate the building and walk to their emergency rally destinations. The goals of the training are to improve and evaluate the emergency operations plan, while ensuring the safety of...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Health Meeting Summary

The Washington County Board of Health met in regular session on Thursday. The board reviewed a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. The board approved a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, the MCAH subcontract and approved increasing the credit card limit. A pair of discussions were held about a private well drilling in Richmond and an unbonded septic contractor in the county.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington YMCA CEO Talks About New Agreement with the City of Washington

At the October 18th Washington City Council meeting, the council untabled a piece of old business for a discussion and consideration of a resolution to approve the amended YMCA agreement that had been presented to the council. This agreement deals with a management agreement for the Steele Family Aquatic Center between the City of Washington and the YMCA. This agreement had been submitted for review at the September 20th meeting but was tabled until the October 18th meeting so the council could come to a consensus.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Rural Iowa Welcomes Traveling Romanian Students

Ten Romanian students were given the opportunity to experience the Keokuk County way of life. After COVID postponed their trip in 2020, and again at the beginning of this year, the students were able to come to the United States for a week through the US Department of State’s American Leadership Exchange program (ALEX). The program is carried out over a two-week period. The Romanian students spent their first week in Washington DC, where they saw the Capitol, memorials, and attended leadership conferences.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
wsspaper.com

ICCSD confirms a new construction plan

Earlier this month, the Iowa City Community School District school board approved $10.6 million for renovations at West High. This renovation is the last part of a series of construction projects across the district. City High received updated heating and cooling systems. Liberty High received an addition of 21 classrooms...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

All-State Band, Orchestra, Chorus Selections

The All-State selections for band, orchestra, and chorus were announced for Iowa this week, with several area students representing their schools. Washington High School has three students who earned their way onto the All-State Band. Selections include Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on Trombone, and Teague Mayer on Tuba. The Demons also have Kevin Flannery chosen as an alternate on Tuba, along with Mikaila Matheson on Flute.
WASHINGTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa

Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Board of Health Meeting Preview

The Washington County Board of Health will meet in regular session this week. The board will review a pair of financial reports from environmental and public health. There are three possible action items on the agenda for the meeting regarding a personnel change request, the Fresh Conversations subcontract, and the MCAH subcontract. Discussions will be held about Private Well Drilling in Richmond, an unbonded Septic Contractor in the county, and increasing the credit card limit.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree’s Zaruba, WMU’s Newsom, Columbus’ Vergara Race at State Cross Country

Three of the area’s top cross country runners will look to claim the ultimate prize when they race at the Class 1A State Championships today in Fort Dodge. In the girls’ race, Lone Tree’s Vivian Zaruba will look to wrap up a phenomenal season. The Lion sophomore has nine top-10 finishes, including running the course in just under 21 minutes and 53 seconds to finish sixth at districts in Iowa City last week. Zaruba has ended up in the top three twice but has yet to win a meet, including her best finish of second place in just over 23 minutes at the Winfield-Mount Union Invitational. The girls’ 1A state meet will begin this morning at 10:30.
LONE TREE, IA
KCRG.com

Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
