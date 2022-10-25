ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 25

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  1. Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton found guilty in sexual abuse trial
  2. Alleged Zeldin attacker released to alcohol and PTSD treatment program
  3. Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured
  4. Rochester man injured in shooting, police pondering crime location
  5. Name change for Frontier Field?

Weather forecast: Another day back to 70° for Rochester

Spring-like feel, but for how long? Tuesday kicks off with warm temperatures and clear skies ahead of increased cloud coverage this evening.

Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York

Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E

Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua

Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
Seniors showcase art in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seniors from across New York State showcased their art in Rochester Wednesday. Dozens of pieces created by artists who are residents, clients, volunteers, and staff of long-term care facilities, adult care facilities, and senior housing in New York are part of the traveling exhibit sponsored by Leading Age New York. Jewish […]
