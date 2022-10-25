ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

45-Year-Old Mollie Royce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Branch County (Branch County, MI)

 3 days ago

Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on M-60 near Blosson Road in Branch County on Saturday around 1 a.m.

According to MSP, 45-year-old Mollie Royce was driving east on M-60. Royce’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Billy Joe Vanwormer of Colon.

Royce died at the scene. Vanwormer was transported to the hospital for injuries. The extent of his injuries is not known at this moment.

The crash is being investigated.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

October 25, 2022

Source: WNDU

