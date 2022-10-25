Read full article on original website
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
3 Gold Funds to Buy as Alternate Investment Destinations
Major Wall Street bourses continue to gyrate on account of various domestic and global macro-economic factors. The Eearnings season hasve given some a breather to the investors, and the market reported positively in the month of October after a highly disappointing September. But the overall sentiment remains bearish. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq have given negative returns of 20.12%, 11.85%, and 31.02%, respectively, so far this year.
Are Investors Undervaluing BP (BP) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Tap Into the Lithium Boom With These 3 Top-Ranked Stocks
With a growth potential that’s challenging to measure, the electric vehicle (EV) market is undoubtedly one of the most exciting stories unfolding over the last several years. And it goes without saying that investors have a massive opportunity to profit from the industry's growth trajectory over the next decade.
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy
HONE - Free Report) , Washington Federal, Inc. (. WAFD - Free Report) , Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. SMCI - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (. KREF - Free Report) are a few stocks that have...
3 Top-Ranked Small Caps With Big Growth
Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing. Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks. Why?. Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more...
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Essential Properties (EPRT) Meets Q3 FFO Estimates
EPRT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
4 Chemical Stocks Poised to Outshine Q3 Earnings Estimates
Chemical companies’ third-quarter results are expected to reflect healthy demand across major end-use industries and the benefits of self-help actions to counter continued headwinds from higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. The chemical industry is still recovering from the havoc wreaked by coronavirus, taking succor from an upturn in demand across major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction and electronics. The demand recovery has been backed by an uptick in global manufacturing and industrial activities.
3 Top Business Services Stocks Braving Industry Challenges
WNS - Free Report) , BGSF, Inc. (. VVI - Free Report) to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation, among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted business and delivered services so far. The industry’s key focus is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and enhanced cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era and better utilize the opportunities that the economic recovery will bring, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives.
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TRU - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Guidance Raised
GILD - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir) declined but came in better than expected. Consequently, management upped...
JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
Brink's (BCO) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Will Segmental Performance Aid Leidos' (LDOS) Q3 Earnings?
LDOS - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1 before market open. Leidos Holdings has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.66%, on average. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have added impetus to its top line in the third quarter. Defense Solutions.
Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by Vascepa Generics
AMRN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per American depositary share in third-quarter 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates, both of which are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Q3 Earnings Top on Higher Premiums
KNSL - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2022 net operating earnings of $1.64 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.5%. The bottom line improved 3.1% year over year. The results benefited from rate increases, focus on disciplined underwriting and cost management. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and...
Newell (NWL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings, Misses Sales Estimates
NWL - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory, inflationary pressure and the impact of a stronger dollar. Management expects the headwinds to persist in the near term.
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
