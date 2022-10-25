ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy downpours possible Tuesday

 3 days ago

The St. Louis region could see some heavy downpours through the midday Tuesday.

AccuWeather forecasters say there's a chance the area could have some gusty thunderstorms along with the showers that moved in overnight. Meteorologist Dean DeVore tells Total Information AM there could be some localized flooding.

If there are repeated downpours, areas with poor drainage could be impacted. But by Tuesday evening, the rain will ease to drizzle. Wednesday forecasters expect a sunny, cool day.

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

