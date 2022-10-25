ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC signs midfielder Nemanja Radoja

Sporting Kansas City have signed 29-year-old Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja on a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s 2023 roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. Radoja made his professional debut in...
