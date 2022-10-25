Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion
Paul Pelosi was assaulted around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate where he resides with wife, Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked by a person armed with a hammer, according to officials and reports.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target
Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
Suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway spent years studying in Canada
A suspected Russian spy who posed as a Brazilian academic before his arrest this week by Norway’s domestic security agency spent years studying at Canadian universities with a focus on Arctic security issues. The man, who called himself José Assis Giammaria, worked as researcher at the University of Tromsø...
Fact check: No, Nancy Pelosi didn't buy shares of radiation drug manufacturer
There is no record of such a transaction in Pelosi's required financial disclosures, and Pelosi's spokesperson said the claim is false.
