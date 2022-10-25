ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target

Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
The Guardian

Suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway spent years studying in Canada

A suspected Russian spy who posed as a Brazilian academic before his arrest this week by Norway’s domestic security agency spent years studying at Canadian universities with a focus on Arctic security issues. The man, who called himself José Assis Giammaria, worked as researcher at the University of Tromsø...

Comments / 0

Community Policy