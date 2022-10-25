Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Foot Locker Pulls Yeezy Sneakers From Stores and Online After Adidas Termination
Foot Locker Inc. is removing Yeezy shoes from its sales floors in light of recent news surrounding the fashion brand. Adidas cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, on Tuesday after the designer made repeated antisemitic comments. As a result, Adidas said it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.“ Foot Locker instructed all of its stores to remove all pairs of Yeezys from their sales floors, according to an email sent to employees, which was viewed by FN....
Demand for Adidas Yeezy Shoes Spikes on the Resale Market
The sneaker resale market is a happening place right now when it comes to Adidas Yeezy products. Yesterday brought the news that the German athletic giant was terminating its partnership with Yeezy founder Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” after the multihyphenate made repeated antisemitic comments. Adidas announced it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.“ In the wake of the move, many speculated that demand for existing Adidas Yeezy products could skyrocket, despite West’s tarnished reputation in the fashion world....
Hypebae
Gap Removes YEEZY Gap Products From Website, Closes Stores
From adidas to Balenciaga, Ye is being dropped by all of his major partners following his antisemitic remarks and problematic “White Lives Matter” tee revealed at his latest Yeezy show. While the rapper terminated his partnership with Gap last month, the retailer has now released an official statement, noting that it is pulling all YZY GAP products and closing down stores.
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Gabrielle Union Debuts Capsule Collection with Banke Kuku for New York & Company
After much success with its spring collection and footwear launch, The Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company is expanding with a special edition capsule collection in collaboration with African designer Banke Kuku. The unique 6-piece collection, inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with Kuku’s signature designs and bold prints. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The geometric patterns are inspired by a traditional Ghanian cloth worn during ceremonies called Kente. In addition, the floral motifs...
Hypebae
Maserati Goes Full Barbiecore
Luxury car brand Maserati has joined forces with Mattel to create the ultimate Barbiecore-themed car. Offering an all-pink version of its latest Grecale SUV vehicle, the collaboration sees both brands unite through their mutual desire to break boundaries and challenge convention. The car’s exteriors are transformed into a Barbie pink...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Hypebae
Veja and Amélie Pichard Unveil a Sustainable Outdoors-Inspired Sneaker
Instagram-favorite sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with Amélie Pichard to release an outdoors-inspired sneaker crafted from sustainable ingredients like sugar cane, rice waste, recycled polyester and organic cotton. The collaborative effort delivers an adventure-ready show with a chunky sole, designed to tackle all types of terrain. The innovative...
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
Hypebae
Emma Chamberlain-Approved Brand Ian Charms Opens Store in Rockefeller Center
Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Ian Charms is making its way to the East Coast as the celebrity loved brand is opening its doors in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Worn by the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Pete Davidson, Dua Lipa and Madison Beer, the female-owned brand is known for its nostalgic and playful designs. What initially started as a side hustle, led to a full blown creative endeavor as Sahakian has channeled her own obsession with pop culture through her craft, Sahakian has created charms inspired by icons like Kris Jenner, Robert Pattinson, Judge Judy and Lil Nas X. The store’s aesthetic speaks to founder Lisa Sahakian’s love for all things Y2K as mirrors a teenage girl’s bedroom, featuring busts of Biggie Smalls and tactile goopy mirrors.
Hypebae
Rihanna Unveils 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Full Lineup in New Teaser
Following the first teaser last week, Rihanna is back with more information on her anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. The musician unveiled the full lineup for the forthcoming event along with new visuals. Marking its fourth consecutive year, the Savage X Fenty Show will feature fashion icons such...
Hypebae
Christopher Kane's More Joy Unveils Another Striking Le Specs Collab
Australian eyewear brand Le Specs has tapped Christopher Kane‘s vibrant counterpart,. , for a second sunglasses collaboration, introducing a range of colorful hues for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering features the classic Edition I frames, reimagined in six striking colorways of yellow, pink and green frames, alongside...
Hypebae
Adidas Terrex Taps Japanese Label and wander for Outdoor Collaboration
And wander, the Japanese fashion label that has worked with brands like Salomon in the past, has now joined forces with adidas Terrex to release an outdoor-ready collection. The range is comprised of both apparel and footwear, featuring a minimalist iteration of the Terrex Free Hiker 2. The sneaker, equipped with a BOOST midsole, is made using Parley Ocean Plastic as part of adidas’ ongoing commitment to sustainability.
Hypebae
The Balenciaga Le Cagole Boot is Also... a Bag?
Made popular in the early aughts, the Balenciaga Le Cagole series has returned under the creative direction of Demna. From viral shoulder bags, mules, pumps and booties, the Cagole’s signature studs are everywhere right now. If the knee-high boot and ankle bootie weren’t enough, fans can now sport the...
Lucky Brand’s New ‘Yellowstone’ Collection Lets Show Fans Dress Like the Duttons
Yellowstone has roped itself into a ranch-ready fashion collection. Slated to return on Nov. 13 for its fifth season on Paramount Network, the hit TV series has teamed with Lucky Brand on a collection of womenswear and menswear fit for the Dutton family.More from The Hollywood ReporterVeronica Beard's New Wonder Woman Collection Is for Stylish Everyday SuperheroesThe Best Barbiecore Fashion Finds for FallThe Best Quilted Women's Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond Priced from $50 to $199, the range comprises embellished denim jackets and flare jeans, graphic tees and hoodies, henleys, embroidered sweatshirts and western shirts, cardigans and...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand Brings Lavender to Its Platform AJ1
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate or “LV8” is on a hot streak. After donning a “Lucky Green” colorway complete with charm details and a tear-away metallic silver iteration, the platform sneaker is back in a pastel hue. The silhouette itself is a reimagining of the Air...
Comments / 0