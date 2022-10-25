The sneaker resale market is a happening place right now when it comes to Adidas Yeezy products. Yesterday brought the news that the German athletic giant was terminating its partnership with Yeezy founder Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” after the multihyphenate made repeated antisemitic comments. Adidas announced it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.“ In the wake of the move, many speculated that demand for existing Adidas Yeezy products could skyrocket, despite West’s tarnished reputation in the fashion world....

1 DAY AGO