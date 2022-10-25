Read full article on original website
Two children, two adults stabbed in east San Antonio; one child in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — Two children and two adults were stabbed on the east side, and one of the kids is in critical but stable condition, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the Dignowity Hill area.
Teenaged girl shot in ankle inside her home during drive-by shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged girl was shot in the ankle while inside her home during a drive-by shooting on the east side, police say. It happened around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 4900 block of Creekmoor Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the young girl was inside her...
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown. Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. The shooting...
Man dies after suspected drunk driver wraps car around utility pole, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained by police early Wednesday on intoxication manslaughter charges after wrapping his car around a utility pole, killing his passenger, police say. It happened on the west side of town around 12:10 a.m. on West Commerce at SW 36th Street. According to police,...
One shot, one grazed by bullet during family fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A family altercation turned violent when one man pulled out a gun a fired off shots, hitting one and grazing another at an eastside home late Monday night. It happened around 10:57 p.m. on the 800 block of Richland Drive. When officers arrived, they found two...
Family's pets die after fire tears through northwest San Antonio home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — A family is without a home after a fire on the northwest side severely damaged their house. They lost nearly all of their beloved pets, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on Bucknell Street, not far from...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Six-year-old San Antonio girl found safe after she was reporting missing
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 6-year-old girl deemed missing after relatives who had her stopped communicating with the child's mother has been found and is safe. Authorities previously said the girl's mother gave a family member permission to be with her child before communication stopped. She is now back with family.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout
SAN ANTONIO — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another man while he was in the self-checkout lane at H-E-B buying groceries Sunday afternoon. It happened on the southwest side of town in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive around 1:40 p.m., near Springvale Drive and Loop 410.
Man killed on far north side after crashing his motorcycle
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a crash on the far north side involving a motorcycle. This happened just before midnight Sunday on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak. Police say a car and motorcycle slammed head on, but right now, they aren't exactly sure how it happened.
One dead, another injured when unknown suspect fires multiple shots at them while they were walking
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at two juveniles on the west side of town Saturday night, killing one. Police were called out to S. Chupaderas St. at W Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. around 10:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. A...
Caught on camera: Thief haunts northwest-side home, makes off with Halloween decorations three times
SAN ANTONIO — "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is getting a little too real for a San Antonio woman. A thief has darkened Norma Mercado’s doorsteps four times, making off with some of her prized Halloween decorations on three of those occasions. The incidents, which happened in the Donaldson Terrace neighborhood on the northwest side, were caught on camera.
Neighbors met with city leader's to decide how to invest money
SAN ANTONIO — Now that voters have approved a record setting bond package, it's time to decide exactly how to invest the money. At Cassiano Park in the heart of the west side, neighbors got together to brainstorm with city leaders about what they want to see in their new and improved park.
Visit San Antonio to open London office
SAN ANTONIO — Visit San Antonio will open an office in London to court international travelers who typically outspend local tourists and stay in the Alamo City twice as long. The move is part of a larger strategy Visit San Antonio CEO Marc Anderson is implementing. "We need to...
Woman shot at San Antonio convenience store, sparking search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO — One woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a local convenience store outside the downtown area Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the Pik Nik on the 900 block of Guadalupe Street on Monday around 6 p.m.
