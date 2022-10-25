SAN ANTONIO — "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is getting a little too real for a San Antonio woman. A thief has darkened Norma Mercado’s doorsteps four times, making off with some of her prized Halloween decorations on three of those occasions. The incidents, which happened in the Donaldson Terrace neighborhood on the northwest side, were caught on camera.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO