Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Oct. 28th
MI Secretary of State talks election security, voter intimidation and added staff with TV5. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in mid-Michigan Thursday to talk about election security, battling misinformation and what’s being done to ensure a safe election for all voters. TV5 weather update Oct. 27, 2022.
WNEM
News update: Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022
Weather forecaster Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting
Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon Oct. 26th
Trick or Treating Safety with the Midland Police Department. Here are the top stories we're following today. Trevithick said that during the past weekend, outside units had to be called in to maintain staffing levels. Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
WNEM
Bay City announces new public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident. The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers...
WNEM
MI Secretary of State talks election security, voter intimidation and added staff with TV5
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in mid-Michigan Thursday to talk about election security, battling misinformation and what’s being done to ensure a safe election for all voters. The hiring of additional staff will aid in getting absentee ballots out and counted in a...
WNEM
Holiday Harvest
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Updated: 14 minutes ago. |. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City...
WNEM
Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site
Weather forecaster Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. A subject has been taken into custody following an hours-long standoff on Garfield Avenue in Bay City. Local Author shares her inspiring story. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Local Author shares her story to...
Gleason delivers resignation letter to Genesee County commissioners. Here’s what it says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Commissioners has accepted former Clerk-Register John Gleason’s resignation just one day after he entered a plea deal with prosecutors that required him to leave his position and never seek local office again. “Although in 2020, the people of Genesee County again...
WNEM
A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”. Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.
WNEM
Local Marine honored for act of heroism
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. MI Secretary of State talks election security, voter intimidation and added staff with TV5. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in mid-Michigan Thursday to talk...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
WNEM
Standoff in Bay City
Weather forecaster Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Flint granting millions to redevelop Buick City site. Flint is granting over $3 million to redevelop the old Buick City site. Local Author shares her inspiring story. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Local Author...
WNEM
FNL Forecasts: Week 10
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s district semifinals week for Friday Night Lights and the forecast holds some nice weather! Skies will be clear with temperatures mostly in the 40s for the evening. A calm wind will keep wind chills at bay. Have fun this evening!
wsgw.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
WNEM
WATCH LIVE: Genesee Co. announces clerk’s resignation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Commissioners are announcing the resignation of County Clerk John Gleason. Gleason’s resignation comes months after he was charged with witness bribing/intimidating/interfering.
Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?
Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
WNEM
‘Critical’ condition: Genesee County needs ambulances
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has an ambulance shortage that is being described as “critical.”. “We have, for a long period of time, had problems with shortages with EMS units in the county,” said Bruce Trevithick, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Control Authority, the oversight agency for all county EMS.
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
Comments / 0